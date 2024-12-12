Doha: The Cabinet yesterday approved, in principle, a draft law regulating the press, publications, and publishing.

The Cabinet also approved a draft law regulating the practice of advertising, public relations, artistic works, and artistic production activities; and a draft law regulating and managing cinema and theatre exhibition houses.

These draft laws, prepared by the Ministry of Culture, aim to establish a comprehensive legal framework for activities such as advertising across various media, journalism, artistic production, and the establishment and management of cinema and theatre exhibition houses.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet’s regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan yesterday. After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the statement.

The Cabinet also approved, in principle, a draft Amiri decision to establish the rawda award for excellence in social work. The award aims to consolidate, develop, and encourage the culture of social work, enhance community values, and encourage public and private sectors, along with all segments of society, to compete for leadership in community service in all its aspects.

This will be achieved by recognizing outstanding achievements and efforts of all contributors toward the social development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet extended its highest congratulations and greetings to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the upcoming National Day.

The Cabinet also congratulated the honourable Qatari people on this glorious occasion, recalling with great appreciation and gratitude the historical role of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, expressing pride in the comprehensive developmental renaissance achieved by the state under the wise leadership of HH the Amir, which has elevated Qatar’s regional and international standing.

The Cabinet praised the outcomes of the state visit made by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the friendly United Kingdom from December 2 to 4, at the invitation of HM King Charles III.

The Cabinet affirmed that the warm reception accorded to H H the Amir, the fruitful official talks His Highness held with Prime Minister H E Keir Starmer, and the agreements and memoranda of understanding reached, as well as the wide attention the visit received, reflected the deep and solid historical relations between the two countries and their mutual commitment to developing and enhancing these ties.

The Cabinet also commended the National Food Security Strategy 2030, inaugurated yesterday.

The National Food Security Strategy 2030 is based on three main pillars that ensure the sustainability of food security in the state: local production, marketing, strategic reserves, early warning systems, and international trade for investment.

The Cabinet took note of the Shura Council’s approval of a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (16) of 2018 regarding the regulation of non-Qatari ownership and use of real estate. The draft law aims to transfer the affiliation of the Committee for Non-Qatari Real Estate Ownership and Utilization from the Ministry of Justice to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The Cabinet decided that the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers should provide the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau with copies of the draft laws and the Amiri decision, so they can be presented on the “Sharek” platform for ten days to gather any views and observations. These comments will then be sent to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

In addition, the Cabinet approved, in principle, a draft decision by the Council of Ministers to amend some provisions of Council of Ministers Decision No. (11) of 2009 regarding the reorganization of the Permanent Population Committee. The Cabinet also approved the State of Qatar’s accession to the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH).

