Doha, Qatar: Msheireb properties has announced yesterday that Qatar’s International Media Office (IMO) has moved to Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD).

The IMO will be the first governmental media-related entity to officially open its doors in Msheireb, firmly establishing MDD’s position as Qatar’s key global hub for media and communication.

The IMO is a key contact point for all regional and international media, NGOs and think tanks, communicating the vision, policies, programmes and official state positions while also providing media support to Qatari government entities.

As part of the move, Q Life – the cultural platform under the IMO – will open a public gallery to host events and exhibitions that spotlight the people, stories and ideas powering Qatar’s development.

Responsible for organising the annual Match for Hope charity match and the recent Qatar Adventure Metaverse activation, which launched on November 29, Q Life will bring new experiences and innovative programmes to MDD.

Commenting on the move, IMO Director Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad Al Thani said: “The opening of Q Life’s public gallery aims to become a community hub, hosting events and activations that showcase Qatar’s cultural heritage and spirit. We look forward to creating a space that connects and engages diverse audiences both at home and abroad.”

Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari said that the confidence the IMO has shown in the future of MDD is exciting, and a testament to the strength of the development’s original vision to build facilities and communities that have attracted top tenants.

“Msheireb Downtown Doha has transformed the heart of Qatar’s capital city into a model for smart, sustainable operations, and the home of innovation. It is our mission to change the way people think about urban environments and we are on track to exceed 90% occupancy by the end of the year. MDD is fast becoming the undisputed home of media connectivity in Doha, and we welcome this accolade,” said Eng. Ali Al Kuwari.

Commenting on one of the benefits of setting up operations in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the CEO added, “Qatar is ranked first in the world for mobile internet speeds and the entire population is covered by 5G and fibre connectivity. Qatar’s impressive connectivity not only provides a solid backbone for nationwide digital transformation but also attracts the world’s global hyperscalers to expand their infrastructure across the region. Msheireb Downtown Doha exemplifies sustainable digital development by utilising smart grids and sensors to optimise energy consumption and reduce environmental impact.”

Msheireb is committed to supporting Qatar’s digital ambitions, with The Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), highlighting IT & Digital as a core enabling sector to develop Qatar’s digital economy.

