Visit Qatar and Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, have signed an agreement that includes the launch of a dedicated Visit Qatar television channel.

The partnership agreement was signed at an event by Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, chief executive officer of Visit Qatar, and Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, CEO of Es’hailSat.

The dedicated Visit Qatar channel can be viewed on the Es’hail-2 satellite, broadcast at the 26 East hotspot, which has a large number of viewers due to its coverage of the entire Middle East and North Africa.

The channel showcases Qatar as one of the world’s leading travel destinations. Hotels throughout Qatar will feature the channel on the TV in all guest rooms, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the country’s tourism offerings and stay updated on ongoing events.

Commenting on Visit Qatar’s partnership with Es’hailSat and the launch of the Visit Qatar TV channel, Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi said: “Qatar is an exciting global travel destination and has been receiving millions of visitors annually from across the globe over the past few years.

“This partnership with Es’hailSat for a dedicated tourism TV channel will showcase the diversity of the country’s tourism offerings and promote its robust calendar of events.”

Through partnerships and ongoing initiatives, Visit Qatar aims to strengthen Qatar’s position as a premier, family-friendly tourist destination, distinguished by its service excellence.

Visit Qatar’s mission is to elevate the visitor experience and promote international visitor demand in Qatar by showcasing the country’s rich culture, thrilling attractions, and organising events that attract tourists from all over the world.

Es’hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services from the State of Qatar, powering this relationship with 15 years of experience catering to the Qatar government, broadcasters, telecommunications companies, and enterprises across the Middle East and North Africa.

Es’hailSat’s infrastructure includes two satellites at 25.5/26° East, together with a 50,000 sqm teleport facility, which ensures reliable and independent connectivity services.

The channel is now part of the Es’hail-2 channels bouquet through the following details:

Orbital Position: 26°E

Satellite: Es’hail-2

Transponder Number: F02

Downlink Frequency: 10,730 MHz

Polarization: Vertical (V)

MODCOD: 8PSK

FEC: 2/3

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

