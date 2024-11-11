The new law ensures the freedom of expression and guarantees the right of members of society to freedom of expression and exchange of opinions.

It will promote sustainable development and raise community awareness of important issues by emphasising the effective role of the media in community awareness and behavioural change.

The law ensures a safe environment for media work and prevents restrictions on the press and media while emphasising preventing the spread of misinformation and rumours that could harm the country's reputation and cause harm to the society with inappropriate content that can be an incitement to hatred and violence

The law seeks to promote transparency as a tool to combat rumours by providing information to the public and building an informed media culture with a clear legal framework for all media platforms such as print, visual, audio, or electronic.

It ensures raising the level of quality of media production through Government communication by encouraging media professionals to adhere to professional ethical standards and ensuring the compatibility of the content with societal/religious values and principles.

- The Media Law promulgated by Royal Decree No. 58/2024 is based on a number of main foundations, namely: the Basic Law of the State, Oman Vision 2040 and the five-year development plans in addition to an objective evaluation of former legislations that governed the media activities in the Sultanate of Oman.

- The law involves a set of provisions, most notably the regulation of all media activities within the state whether wholly or partially, permanently or temporarily, including media activities provided by the units of the state’s administrative apparatus and other public legal entities.

- The law involves a definition of the rights and freedoms enjoyed by the media professionals in accordance with the Basic Law of the State. It specifies the restrictions on media activities exclusively without prejudice to the Basic Law of the State.

- The law includes the definition of controls for practicing media activities in a clear and specific manner and states the rights and obligations of the media professionals subject to the provisions of the law.

- It guarantees the right to respond and correct in the event of publishing or broadcasting incorrect information by any media outlet and the regulation of publications and artistic works subject to the provisions of the law.

- The Royal Decree cancels the Publications and Publishing Law, the Law on the Censorship of Artistic Works, and the Law on Private Radio and Television Establishments.

- The law, which received wide participation from all parties, includes criminal penalties most importantly limiting the prison sentence and making it optional allowing the judicial authorities to impose a fine instead, criminalising the assault on media professionals while on duty, criminalising the disruption or interference on media activities and determining the criminal liability of legal persons involved in media activities.

