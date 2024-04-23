Muscat – Majlis A’Shura hosted Dr Abdullah Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, on Monday for a session to deliberate on the sultanate’s media sector.

In his address, Harrasi underscored the pivotal role of the media in the nation’s renewed renaissance and described it as the bearer of a “civilised humanitarian message”. He emphasised the media’s duty to objectively portray the country’s news and foster cultural openness while respecting the boundaries of legal expression.

The minister noted that the coverage of Oman through articles or images abroad exceeded 2,400 published works last year. The ministry engages with Arab and foreign journalists and media professionals on a continuous basis to keep them updated on ongoing developments across various political, social, economic and cultural fields in the sultanate.

Harrasi stated that the Omani media addresses social issues guided by the philosophy of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, which emphasises the fact that freedom of expression enhances community participation in nation building.

Elaborating on the role of the Government Communication Centre, he said it collaborated with relevant institutions to monitor issues and subjects, and provided media and communications support for strategic projects, national campaigns and joint media project management. Such collaborations aim to unify efforts, align media messages, clarify information and dispel any misleading rumors to ensure dissemination of accurate news to the public.

Harrasi informed that the Ministry of Information has licensed over 80 media outlets, including print and electronic newspapers, ten traditional radio and television channels, and 15 electronic radio and television channels, indicating a robust private media investment landscape in Oman.

Additionally, he stated that the 28th Muscat International Book Fair welcomed 349,172 visitors and exhibited over 600,000 books and publications, alongside organising approximately 280 events covering various educational, cultural and children’s activities.

In reference to Oman News Agency, Harrasi said it serves as the official news source, adhering to Oman’s media policy which is characterised by transparency, clarity, neutrality and reliability, covering local, regional and international events and developments.

