With the ease of Covid restrictions, more cinema halls have become operational, with the latest film releases.

In the Sultanate of Oman, major players Vox, Lunar, Cinepolis, Novo and Stars Cinema operate with scores of standalone screens.

Many theatres have already returned to regular shows, while some are still waiting for further announcements from the Supreme Committee to resume operations under the Covid protocol.

“We are resuming our regular shows in all our 4 theatres from Sunday and we have both Arabic and regional movies from across the world,” said Mireille Battacharjee, CEO of Lunar Cinemas.

Cinema theatres in the Sultanate of Oman were first affected after Covid-19 gripped the country and were closed immediately following the first cases reported in March 2020.

This led to many OTT platforms (Over The Top) and many movies switching their release from the theatres to the virtual world.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Saina Play, Neestream, Matinee and Prime Reels enabled movie buffs to watch their favourite flicks in the comfort of their homes.

Speaking to the Observer, Derick Michael, General Manager of Avenues Mall, which houses Cinépolis Cinemas, said that the scenario is prospective.

“The number of moviegoers is less, and we are yet to see post-Covid turnouts as the pandemic is still around. We are strictly adhering to the safety measures at both the shopping mall and the cinemas, and families can, without fear, come to the cinemas,” Derick said.

To tackle this, the VOX Cinemas introduced Sensory Friendly Screenings in the Sultanate of Oman for the first time, aiming to give moviegoers an inclusive experience after their success in the UAE and Egypt.

“In the wake of Covid-19, diversification and innovation are more important than ever and, VOX Cinemas is really excited about bringing this new offering to audiences in the Sultanate of Oman,” Cameron Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure and Entertainment, said.

The first laser projected cinema is open at Al Muzn Mall. The audience is given a unique experience at the Middle East’s first public-private cinema venue alongside a host of integrated leisure and hospitality facilities at a stylish new address.

“This Laser-Projector Cinema offers an exceptional entertainment venue catering to residents from across the city because we don’t only offer a cutting-edge movie experience, we offer the privacy sought by many in the Sultanate of Oman,” said Majd Machfej, General Manager, Al Muzn Oman Commercial.