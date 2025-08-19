Grand Metropolitan Hotels (GMH) has announced an investment in Private Selection Hotels & Tours (PSH), with over 50 properties in Switzerland and Europe, to secure a 51% majority stake.

This investment prepares the luxury and boutique hotel portfolio for international expansion as a strategic partner to the Swiss Hospitality Collection, said a statement.

Following a long-established cooperation, Private Selection Hotels & Tours (PSH) will retain its content and personnel autonomy. As part of GMH, PSH now benefits from increased market presence and new strategic perspectives through partnership with the Swiss Hospitality Collection (SHC) which aims to build a powerful network that combines international reach with a deeply rooted culture of hospitality.

Private Selection Hotels & Tours contributes two key pillars to the alliance: first, a premium cooperation model for owner-managed hotels with high standards of service, authenticity, and sustainability; second, a specialised tour operating segment offering curated travel experiences – from individual self-guided itineraries to guided cultural and nature-based tours. This is supported by a dedicated call and service center, whose shared-service offerings will now also be available to all Grand Metropolitan Hotels brands.

For GMH member hotels, this alliance brings three major advantages: An integrated loyalty ecosystem, where business points earned at Grand Metropolitan city hotels can be transformed into leisure experiences at Private Selection destinations; joint sales and technology platforms will enhance reach, visibility, and direct booking potential; centralised back-office structures also enable greater efficiency and create new opportunities for marketing and brand development – with Swiss precision and international finesse.

“We are very much looking forward to the collaboration and the trust placed in us. With Private Selection Hotels & Tours, we are adding over 50 unique, independently managed top-tier properties to our portfolio. Through our global sales network, a shared loyalty currency, and scalable tech platforms, we are opening up additional revenue channels for each partner hotel – from mid-week business to premium leisure. At the same time, the strong ‘Private Selection’ brand and the unique DNA of each property remain intact while gaining increased international visibility,” says Martin R Smura, Chairman of the Board and President of Grand Metropolitan Hotels.

This new alliance not only creates one of the most powerful hotel groups and co-operations in Switzerland, but also establishes an international network committed to selective growth, partnership, heightened guest experiences, and sustainable value creation, said the statement.

