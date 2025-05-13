Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has signed nine agreements worth RO44mn to develop and manage seven nature reserves across Oman as part of a push to promote sustainable tourism and protect the sultanate’s natural heritage.

The deals include four contracts with the government-owned Omran Group to operate and manage Ras al Shajar Nature Reserve, the Turtle Reserve in South Sharqiyah, Arabian Oryx Sanctuary and the Wetland Nature Reserve in Al Wusta. Two other agreements cover development of the Laja Shlion site in Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve and the Itlalat Hayur area in the wilayat of Mirbat.

The authority also signed two investment contracts for an eco-tourism resort and a stargazing facility called the Stars Park Project in Al Hajar Al Gharbi Starlight Nature Reserve. The second is for development of the Khor al Mughsail Nature Reserve in Dhofar.

The agreements were signed during an official ceremony held under the patronage of H E Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism. Officials said the projects aim to support tourism, protect ecosystems and promote sustainable development, while ensuring the long-term preservation of Oman’s natural sites.

Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of EA, said the projects will include eco-tourism resorts, star parks, eco-lodges, camps, visitor centres, safaris, trails and turtle ponds. “This investment in eco-tourism aims to protect and preserve the natural heritage in nature reserves and ensure sustainability for future generations,” he said.

He added that the authority also aims to raise awareness among visitors, promote conservation education and encourage local communities to participate in eco-tourism. “It also seeks to diversify sources of income, improve infrastructure and enhance the national tourism product,” he added.

Sulaiman bin Nasser al Akhzami, Director General of Nature Conservation at EA, said the seven reserves cover approximately 5,660sqkm. These include the Al Hajar al Gharbi Starlight Reserve in Dakhliyah, Khor al Mughsail in Dhofar, the Laja Shlion site in Jabal Samhan, Ras al Shajar in Quriyat, Wetlands Reserve in Al Wusta, Turtle Reserve in South Sharqiyah and Arabian Oryx Reserve in Al Wusta.

Akhzami added that the investment projects were selected based on specific environmental and operational standards, including environmental impact assessments, sustainable tourism practices and the use of eco-friendly materials. Investors are also required to demonstrate financial capability and a clear project timeline.

He noted that nature reserves play a vital role in protecting biodiversity and endangered species, adding, “Financing their management and maintenance requires significant resources, making environmental investment a strategic option aligned with Oman Vision 2040’s priorities.”

Oman currently has 31 officially declared nature reserves spread across various governorates.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

