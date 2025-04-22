Nissan has announced senior management changes designed to accelerate sustainable growth and transformation in the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region.

Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO, remains at the helm of the region but now has an expanded global role as Chief Performance Officer.

The restructured leadership team in the region creates a leaner, more agile organization that enhances decision-making speed and efficiency, ensuring the execution of turnaround actions and enabling Nissan to capitalise on growth opportunities to drive transformation, said the global auto major in a statement.

On his new role, Cartier said: "The AMIEO region is hugely diverse with immense opportunities, and I am proud of the path we’ve forged, bringing exciting vehicles to our customers and daring to defy ordinary in how we operate."

"I am confident that with these new opportunities we will drive further success, capitalise on the opportunities ahead to transform and most importantly, continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience in the markets we serve," he stated.

Max Messina, Senior Vice President Finance & Information Technology for the AMIEO region, is appointed new Vice Chairperson, and Senior Vice President, Chief Finance, Administration and Strategy.

In this key role, Max leads the region’s turnaround plan and oversees all financial activities, as well as IS IT functions, Corporate Planning, Overseas Program Directors, and Purchasing Non-BOP (bought-out-parts).

Max joined Nissan AMIEO in September 2022, bringing more than 25 years of experience to the company from regional and global roles in several automotive brands.

His diverse background also includes leadership positions in high-profile retail and industrial corporations, equipping him with a broad skill set and deep business acumen to drive success.

Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales for the region, is appointed AMIEO Senior Vice President, Chief of Commercial Operations.

Leon has oversight of all sub-regions’ profit and sales performance and continues to oversee all Marketing & Sales functions for the full region. He also adds AMIEO Product & Services Planning and Market Intelligence to his scope, to ensure the right models, technologies and services are delivered to meet AMIEO customer's needs.

With a career at Nissan spanning over three decades, working in three continents, ranging from manufacturing and dealer operations to market sales centres, region and global headquarters, Leon has held pivotal leadership roles that have shaped Nissan’s sales, customer quality, and dealer network development strategies across global and regional markets.

Both Max and Leon will be based in Paris, France, said the statement.

Francois Bailly, Region Chief Planning Officer for the AMIEO Region, is appointed as Corporate Executive Vehicle Program for Global Nissan and will be based in Yokohama, Japan. Francois’ responsibilities have been reorganised under Max and Leon’s scope.

Finally, Giovanny Arroba, Senior Design Director, Global Design Centre, Nissan, is appointed Vice President, Nissan Design Europe, based in Nissan’s state-of-the-art Design Centre in Paddington, London.

Giovanny replaces Matthew Weaver, who is appointed Senior Design Director, Global Nissan, based in Japan.

Giovanny has held multiple design roles at Nissan and is the mastermind behind many Nissan concept and production vehicles, including the all-electric Nissan Ariya crossover and third generation Nissan LEAF, said the statement.

Giovanny joins the region at an exciting time as Nissan prepares to launch many new models including the all-new Micra EV city car – a 100% EV styled at Nissan’s Design Centre in London, it stated.

Lauding the key appointments, Guillaume said: "I look forward to working together with our talented employees across the region to charge towards a bright future. I would also like to thank Francois and Matthew for their strong service to region and wish them the best of luck in their new global roles."

As recently announced, Nissan has a thrilling few years ahead, with a bold array of new and refreshed models, along with next-generation technologies set to debut during FY25 and FY26.

Loaded with innovative features, the new products will play a crucial role in elevating the company's performance, boosting customer loyalty, attracting new buyers, increasing profitability, and promoting sustainable growth, he added.

