Al Habtoor Group, a leading UAE-based business conglomerate, has announced the release of the final batch of apartments at its prime development - Al Habtoor Tower - following the successful sale of over 90% of the building’s 1,740 residential units.

This milestone reflects the strong demand for what is set to become the largest residential building in the world, said a statement from the Emirati group.

Strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road within its Al Habtoor City, the tower continues to draw high interest from both local and international buyers seeking world-class living in the heart of Dubai, it stated.

According to the group, more than 40% of the tower’s apartments are scheduled for handover in Q4, with construction progressing rapidly and consistently meeting key milestones ahead of the lanned construction schedule.

The final release features a limited number of premium units with sweeping panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Water Canal, the Arabian Gulf, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

These residences are complemented by exceptional amenities including multiple pool decks, the highest terraced gardens, state-of-the-art gyms, luxury spas, and the Al Habtoor Sports Hub. The tower also boasts 24 high-speed lifts, offering the fastest vertical transportation available in a residential building globally, it stated.

Part of Al Habtoor City, the development offers residents seamless access to three five-star hotels, La Perle - the region’s only permanent aqua theatre - and a vibrant boulevard lined with world-class dining and lifestyle venues.

Founding Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said: "The response to Al Habtoor Tower has exceeded all expectations. Selling 90% of the units in a development of this scale speaks volumes about the trust people place in the Al Habtoor name."

"We are not just delivering homes—we are delivering a lifestyle that defines excellence. This final release is a rare opportunity to become part of one of the most iconic residential destinations in the world," he stated.

"Among the remaining homes available, only a few units remain under negotiation within the exclusive collection of 41 Ultra Residences, a signature offering within the tower. Located on floors 76 and above, these exceptional simplex units feature three bedrooms, private pools, expansive terraces, and superior finishes - all designed to offer residents an unmatched combination of elegance, space, and privacy," he added.

