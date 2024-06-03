Dubai: – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today introduced HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G to help customers accelerate and simplify the deployment and management of private 5G networks, providing high levels of reliable wireless coverage across large campus and industrial environments and opening up new, untapped use cases for private cellular.

With this expansion of its secure edge-to-cloud portfolio, HPE Aruba Networking becomes the only global enterprise infrastructure vendor to provide comprehensive Wi-Fi and private 5G solutions, helping customers in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, public venues, and education solve complex connectivity challenges across large and remote sites. HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G also helps customers make productivity and innovation gains as a complement to the cost-effective, high-capacity connectivity provided by Wi-Fi, in addition to expanding AI data capture and delivery capabilities for building AI data lakes and activating inference solutions.

"Enterprise and industrial customers are increasingly seeking to deliver wireless coverage in demanding environments, including large outdoor areas, serving fast-moving clients, and providing deterministic access in dedicated spectrum," said Stuart Strickland, wireless chief technology officer, HPE Aruba Networking. "The complexity of conventional approaches to private cellular networks has held them back. Building on HPE Aruba Networking's history of wireless innovation and leadership, we have uniquely positioned ourselves to enable new applications for private cellular by integrating Athonet core cellular solutions with our traditional strengths in enterprise networking.”

HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G also enables communications service providers (CSPs) to quickly deploy private 5G networks for their customers. This integrated private 5G solution complements existing Wi-Fi-based managed services and will help telco customers service the growing private cellular market and generate new revenue from their existing enterprise customers.

With the debut of HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G, enterprises can increase reliable, secure, high-performance connectivity with a fully integrated private 5G network that features:

An end-to-end offering that includes a 4G/5G core, HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, SIM/eSIM cards, 4G/5G small cells, and dashboard.

New 4G/5G small cell radios from HPE that provide indoor/outdoor coverage, eliminating the need to integrate and use a separate management tool from a 3rd party vendor.

Simplified cloud-native management and automation for subscriber management, deployment management, core monitoring and radio monitoring, with future plans for integration with HPE Aruba Networking Central.

Expanded AI data capture and delivery for building AI data lakes and activating inference solutions.

Interoperability with shared spectrum for private enterprise use: CBRS spectrum in the US, and globally, where regulatory frameworks allow, beginning in 2025.

Simplified configuration with pre-integrated, tested solution including everything needed to deploy an enterprise private 4G/5G network.

Ability to deploy solutions in under 30 minutes with zero touch provisioning and configuration wizards that mask the 3GPP cellular complexity.

This integration follows the 2023 acquisition of private cellular technology provider Athonet, which brings 15 years of leadership in private cellular networks, completing 500 enterprise deployments of private cellular solutions. Athonet is an award-winning technology pioneer with successful customer deployments in various industries, including leading mobile operators, hospitals, airports, transportation ports, utilities, government and public safety organizations.

“HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G is a significant step forward to solve for the complexity, cost, control, and management challenges associated with many private network deployments today,” said Patrick Filkins, Senior Research Manager, IoT and Telecommunications, IDC. “HPE Aruba Networking takes a grounded approach focusing on how to most efficiently integrate a private cellular network within an enterprise's existing IT framework, streamlining network and device management through the use of familiar tools, as well as dynamically assigning and preserving device policy across 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, and wired LAN networks.”

“‘Many private network solutions are too complex, even for large enterprises with internal network expertise,” said Tom Rebbeck, Partner, Analysys Mason. “We expect customers to embrace solutions that can make private networks easier to deploy and manage.”

