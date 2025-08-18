Azizi Developments, one the UAE’s leading private developers, has launched Azizi David, the developer's latest premium residential project in the prime Al Jaddaf district of Dubai.

The official unveiling will be held on Monday, August 18, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm in the Grand Ballroom on the second floor of the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road.

Well connected and situated on the banks of the Dubai Creek, Azizi David features a selection of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and opulent penthouses. Residents will enjoy access to retail promenades and a wide array of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including swimming pools, a cinema, fully equipped gym, kids’ play area, multipurpose room, retail spaces, ample parking, and 24-hour security. With panoramic creekside views, the development is set to become one of Al Jaddaf’s most desirable addresses, the developer said.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Dubai’s famed Al Jaddaf continues to draw strong demand from local and international buyers. With Azizi David, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering contemporary homes in prime locations, offering superior connectivity, elevated lifestyles, and enduring value for generations to come.”

Al Jaddaf is one of the emirate’s most strategically positioned communities, offering direct access to key business, leisure, and cultural destinations, including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Festival City, and Dubai International Airport. The area benefits from its proximity to major road networks – specifically Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road – and public transport links, being just minutes from Creek Metro Station, making it a preferred choice for those seeking convenience and urban accessibility.

The official Azizi David launch event will provide prospective homeowners with an exclusive first look and initial opportunity to secure a unit, it said. -TradeArabia News Service.

