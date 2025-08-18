MUSCAT: The ports in the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase in ship traffic and container and cargo handling during the first half of 2025, along with steps implemented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology to improve the port infrastructure, according to Oman Observer.

Muhanna bin Musa bin Baqer, Director General of Ports at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said, "Container handling has witnessed a significant increase, with the total number of containers handled at the ports of Salalah, Sohar and Duqm reaching 2,427,195 TEUs during the first half of 2025, compared to 2,173,508 TEUs in the first half of 2024, achieving a growth of 11.7 percent, reflecting the efficiency of logistics operations and the ports' ability to handle the growing demand."

He said ports also recorded an increase in the number of ships, as the total number of ships received by Omani ports and marine docks outside the ports reached 6,586 ships during the first half of 2025, compared to 5,930 ships during the same period in 2024, a growth rate of 11.1 percent, with several major ports contributing to this growth, most notably Sultan Qaboos Port, Shinas, and Salalah.

The Director-General of Ports indicated that the total volume of goods handled through Omani ports during the first half of 2025 amounted to 70, 114,527 tons, compared to 66,620,847 tonnes during the same period last year, an increase of 5.2 percent.

He stated that the number of vehicles received by the ports reached 50,248, while the total number of livestock imported through the ports reached 2,694,293 heads, reflecting the diversity of economic activities served by the ports with high efficiency.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology's strategic plans to develop port infrastructure, the Ministry has awarded the consultancy services project for the design and supervision of the development of Khor Jarama, which will contribute to enhancing the site's readiness and optimal maritime utilisation. He added that the consultancy services tender for the rehabilitation of Shannah and Masirah ports has also been awarded.