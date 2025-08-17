Dubai, UAE – Home Centre, a leading furniture and home furnishings retailer in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian subcontinent, partnered with ThePubverse by ArabyAds to activate a Connected TV (CTV) advertising campaign during Ramadan 2025. The campaign focused on driving awareness for new product launches, engaging premium audiences in Saudi Arabia through immersive, tech-enabled experiences on the largest screen in the home.

As part of its Ramadan strategy, Home Centre leveraged ThePubverse’s exclusive home-screen placements on LG Connected TVs, delivering precise targeting and full-screen visibility to a premium female audience segment. To measure real-time campaign impact, a Brand Lift Study (BLS) was deployed directly on CTV devices, capturing performance across key upper- and mid-funnel metrics.

The campaign exceeded engagement benchmarks for CTV in the region, delivering a significant uplift across brand awareness (39%), ad recall (37%), and brand consideration (29%), reinforcing the role of CTV as a powerful medium for brand amplification during peak shopping seasons.

Akash Saxena, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Home Centre, commented:

"We are committed to digital innovations. That’s exactly why we invested in Connected TV advertising and partnered with ThePubverse by ArabyAds. The niche audience targeting capabilities, premium home-screen experience with 100% brand safety, and deterministic BLS - Brand Lift Survey were uniquely offered and are a mark of impactful technology innovation in the advertising landscape. The results have been very encouraging, with a very good response from the market, and we look forward to more such initiatives”.

Building on this success, Ayman Haydar, CEO of ThePubverse by ArabyAds, added, "Our collaboration with Home Centre during Ramadan 2025 demonstrates the power of Connected TV to elevate seasonal campaigns with precision and scale. Through premium LG home-screen inventory, advanced audience targeting, and real-time measurement, ThePubverse delivered Home Centre’s message directly into living rooms at a moment that truly matters. This campaign is a clear example of how CTV drives both engagement and brand lift. We’re proud to have partnered once again with Landmark Group and remain committed to redefining how brands connect with audiences across MENA."

About Home Centre

Offering outstanding value, quality products, and exceptional customer experience, Home Centre is the largest omnichannel retailer for home furnishings in the Middle East, North Africa & the Indian sub-continent.

Established in 1995 with its first store in the UAE, today Home Centre has a wide network of over 160 stores across the GCC, North Africa, and India. Easy to navigate and serving as a one-stop solution for all home furnishing, the Home Centre e-commerce platform provides customers with an extensive range of over 14,000 products at the tip of their fingers.

Complying with international standards, Home Centre houses products sourced from over 50 countries worldwide. Home Centre’s in-house team of designers and buyers draws inspiration from the latest global trends and brings stylish and innovative furniture, customised to suit local preferences. www.homecentre.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

About ThePubverse

ThePubverse is the publisher monetization arm of ArabyAds, providing premium advertising inventory, precision targeting, and transparent measurement tools across digital platforms in the Middle East. As part of the ArabyAds ecosystem, ThePubverse enables brands to engage audiences through innovative solutions like Connected TV with measurable outcomes and brand-safe environments.

For Media Enquiries: pr@arabyads.com