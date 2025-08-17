Brouq Developments has signed an agreement with Eng. Omar Okeil, Head of Azure Architects, in preparation for the launch of its latest project in New Cairo. The collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to working with top industry experts in architectural design to deliver a project that meets the highest standards of quality and innovation.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ibrahim El-Said, Chairman of Brouq Developments, and Eng. Omar Okeil, Head of Azure Architects, in the presence of Eng. Islam Nabil, Deputy Head of Azure Architects, along with officials from both companies.

Eng. Ibrahim El-Said, Chairman of Brouq Developments, stated that the agreement with Azure Architects aligns with the company’s strategy of delivering projects based on smart and sustainable design standards.

El-Said noted that Azure is a leading firm in the field, with an outstanding portfolio of landmark projects in the Egyptian market, making it an ideal partner to support the company’s collaboration plans.

He added: “At Brouq Developments, we believe a project’s strength starts with the quality of its planning and design. Accordingly, we selected a consulting partner with deep expertise and a contemporary architectural vision. We view this as a powerful launchpad for our New Cairo project, through which we aim to deliver real value that meets customer aspirations and enriches the market.”

He pointed out that partnering with entities that have a proven track record and extensive experience in the sector contributes to enhancing the project’s quality and increasing its investment value, with careful attention given to every detail.

Therefore, selecting competent partners reflects the company’s vision of delivering a real estate product that ensures customer satisfaction and strengthens its position in property market.

The company’s chairman added that the company is planning to soon launch its latest project in New Cairo — a residential-hotel development in one of the city’s most prime locations. The project will feature fully finished units in various sizes, along with a premium serviced apartments.

He added that the company has also signed agreements for the same project with Trust Engineering Consultancy to carry out the initial studies and feasibility assessments, and with KEM Consultant Group as the mechanical works consultant, ensuring the project is executed to the highest technical and engineering standards.

Eng. Omar Okeil, Chairman of Azure Architects, stated that the collaboration with Brouq Developments aligns with the firm’s approach of working with developers who have a clear and ambitious vision for delivering distinctive and unique projects to the Egyptian market, highlighted his company’s extensive expertise in designing various residential and hotel projects.

He noted that Azure Architects boasts an outstanding portfolio of unique projects in New Cairo, such as Lake View, Lake View Boutique Villas, and Lake View Residence, in addition to Downtown Mall—one of the key commercial hubs in the heart of Fifth Settlement—as well as the Dusit Hotel and Mangroovy Hotel.

Okeil added that Azure Architects is among the leading firms to have participated in and overseen numerous landmark projects and prestigious international hotels across Egypt and the Arab region, including the Hilton Hotel, Burj Al Arab, and the Dusit Hotel.

Eng. Islam Nabil, CEO of Azure Architects, said: “At Azure, our top priority is to deliver integrated design solutions that seamlessly blend architectural elegance with the project’s core functionality. We are now developing a unique design for Brouq’s project that reflects its stature and vision in the Egyptian market, while maintaining our architectural signature both locally and internationally.”