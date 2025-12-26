Company begins installation of new production lines using Rommelag technology

CEO Waheed Ateeq: New expansion phases aim to boost exports to 60% of total output

Cairo: Ateco Pharma Egypt announced the arrival and launch of the production lines for the second and third phases of its expansion plan at the company’s plant in Ain Sokhna, as part of its ambitious growth strategy led by CEO Eng. Waheed Ateeq, which was first unveiled at the beginning of 2025.

Ateeq said in a press statement that the new expansions are designed to double the company’s production capacity of intravenous (IV) solutions in order to meet the rising demand for its products. The expansion will also support the production of injectable ampoules and eye/ear drops, strengthening the company’s competitiveness, expanding its export market share, and meeting domestic market needs in line with state directives to ensure the availability of essential healthcare products.

He added that the new production lines will enable the introduction of high-demand pharmaceutical products, including small-volume injectable IV ampoules and single-dose unit eye drops, supporting portfolio diversification and sustainable growth over the coming period.

Ateeq confirmed that the equipment for the second and third expansion phases has already arrived, and installation work is progressing rapidly at the Ain Sokhna facility, with commercial operation scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 in line with the approved project timeline.

He noted that commissioning the production lines for these phases is being completed in record time, coinciding with the company’s celebration of only three years of operations at the Ain Sokhna plant. Completing these expansion phases within such a short period reflects strong execution capability and efficient project management from inception through to advanced expansion stages.

Ateeq revealed that the company’s exports of IV solutions reached around USD 5 million in 2025, adding that Ateco Pharma is currently the largest exporter of IV solutions in Egypt, supplying its products to more than 13 Arab and African countries. He expected the new expansion phases to increase exports to at least 60% of total production directed to foreign markets.

He further stated that the company holds a comprehensive pipeline of newly registered products to be announced during 2026, which will help bridge gaps in the local market while supporting the company’s export expansion plans.

Ateeq stressed that Ateco Pharma is currently the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer operating within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. He emphasized that quality remains a top priority within the company’s operating strategy, noting that the new production lines were carefully selected from Rommelag, the German–Swiss global technology provider, to ensure the highest quality standards in the manufacture of medical solutions.

He added that the company’s expansion plans extend beyond the second and third phases currently being implemented, as Ateco Pharma continues to scale up production capacity to accelerate growth, support the healthcare sector, and address any shortages in vital pharmaceutical products, in alignment with national healthcare strategies.

Ateeq also highlighted the longstanding legacy of the Ateeq family in the manufacture of IV solutions. The group was founded in 1985 by Eng. Mohamed Ateeq, Chairman of the Group, who laid a strong industrial foundation that helped cement the company’s position in this critical sector.

He concluded that these expansions mark a pivotal foundational stage in Ateco Pharma’s growth journey, noting that the arrival of the new equipment establishes the project’s core industrial base, while the start-up of production lines in 2026 will signal a transition to a new phase of self-sufficiency and export expansion, contributing to healthcare security at both regional and international levels.