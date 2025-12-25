Cairo: IBAG, the leading international money transfer company in Egypt, announced that it has obtained seven International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications, reaffirming its commitment to operational excellence, international best practices, and the highest standards of quality, security, and resilience across its operations.

The achievement was announced at an official executive gathering attended by Dr. Moustapha Sarhank, Executive Chairman, Abd Allah El Sada, CEO and Ismail Sarhank, Deputy CEO of IBAG, along with members of the executive management team and other department heads. The ceremony marked the receipt of the certifications and celebrated this milestone with IBAG’s employees, in recognition of their collective contribution to this achievement.

The certifications obtained include ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management Systems, ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, ISO 20000-1 for Information Technology Service Management Systems, ISO 27001 for Information Security Management Systems, ISO 27701 for Privacy Information Management Systems, and ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management Systems. This comprehensive set of certifications reflects IBAG’s adherence to globally recognized standards governing operational efficiency, risk management, information protection, and business continuity.

Dr. Moustapha Sarhank, Executive Chairman of IBAG, emphasized that this milestone reflects IBAG’s long-term vision to build a resilient institution that operates according to the highest international standards and drives digital transformation, all while providing our customers with secure, reliable and trusted solutions. “Obtaining seven ISO certifications is not only a testament to the strength of our governance and systems, but also to the dedication of our people, who remain at the heart of everything we do. We are proud to celebrate this achievement together as one team,” added Dr. Sarhank.

Commenting on this achievement, Abd Allah El Sada, CEO of IBAG, stated: “Achieving seven ISO certifications represents a significant milestone for IBAG and reflects our strong commitment to excellence, governance, and continuous improvement. These certifications strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality and secure services, safeguard information and data privacy, ensure business continuity, and provide a safe and sustainable working environment. We are proud of this accomplishment and remain focused on driving long-term value and operational resilience.,” added Abd Allah.

With this comprehensive suite of ISO certifications, IBAG joins a select group of organizations that meet multiple international standards, reinforcing its position as a trusted, resilient, and future-ready institution.

About IBAG:

International Business Associates Group for Money Transfer Services, S.A.E. (IBAG) was established in 1995, and the leading international money transfer company in Egypt.

IBAG has been keen since its inception, to ensure that its business has an effective impact to serve the Egyptian economy through money transfer services and specialized remittance solutions. IBAG provides a reliable, fast, and secure network of services through 38 strategically located branches throughout Egypt, in addition to 135 branches between the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr and Banque du Caire.

The Board of Directors of International Business Associates Group for Money Transfer Services, S.A.E. (IBAG) is considered a fundamental pillar in the company’s competitiveness and go-to-market approach under the leadership of Dr. Moustapha Sarhank IBAG’s Executive Chairman, and Mr. Abd Allah El Sada the Chief Executive Officer, armed and complemented with a best-of-breed executive body renowned with its deep inter-disciplinary knowledge and blessed with a long and diversified experience in the financial sector.