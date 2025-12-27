Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Crowne Plaza Bahrain with the objective of further advancing the strong cooperation already established between the two institutions. Through this agreement, both parties will continue to broaden their collaboration across multiple areas and reaffirm their shared commitment to offering high-quality training opportunities for the college’s students within one of the Kingdom’s most prominent five-star hotels.

This collaboration forms part of the college’s ongoing efforts to create an integrated educational environment that brings together theoretical learning and advanced field experience to enhance students’ readiness to enter the labour market in the tourism and hospitality sector with strong professional competencies and a solid understanding of the industry’s requirements.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, affirmed that strengthening cooperation with Crowne Plaza Bahrain reflects the college’s ongoing belief in the value of partnerships with major hospitality institutions in the Kingdom to engage students in real-world experiences within an exceptional work environment that operates according to the highest standards. This enables students to apply what they learn in a practical setting that requires precision and professionalism, while providing valuable hands-on experience that helps refine their skills and prepares them for the challenges of the local, regional and international markets.

Sheikh Khaled added: “We ensure that every student at Vatel Bahrain receives practical and real-world setting training that aligns with their career aspirations and corresponds to the expectations of the hospitality industry. Through our extensive network of partnerships with leading sector institutions, we are committed to equipping our students with the practical abilities and operational skills needed to excel across various hotel functions and to integrate smoothly and confidently into a fast-growing and rapidly evolving job market.”

For his part, Mr. Charbel Hanna, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Bahrain, stated: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Vatel Bahrain and take pride in contributing to the preparation of the next generation of qualified hospitality professionals. Through this collaboration, students are immersed in a dynamic professional environment that provides authentic, practice-based experiences aligned with the international standards we maintain. This experience delivers clear and meaningful benefits by enabling students to acquire essential skills across guest relations, operational functions and the core principles of professional hotel management.”

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.