Al-Dabbous: “Ooredoo is a trusted technology partner empowering businesses to optimize operations”

Kuwait — In support of digital innovation and entrepreneurship in Kuwait, Ooredoo Kuwait participated in Nexus 2025, the country’s leading technology event, held earlier this month at The Arena. The event brought together technology leaders, major companies, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and investors from Kuwait and across the region to explore the future of innovation, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship.

Spanning several days, Nexus 2025 served as a key platform for showcasing innovation and digital transformation through startup challenges, exhibitions, workshops, and expert-led panel discussions. The event highlighted cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart city solutions, while fostering collaboration between innovators, government entities, the private sector, and investors to accelerate the growth of the digital ecosystem in Kuwait and the wider GCC.

Strong Engagement and a Comprehensive Technology Showcase

Ooredoo Kuwait’s pavilion attracted significant visitor interest, as the company showcased a range of advanced digital connectivity and IoT solutions designed to support startups and the wider business sector. The company also offered tailored technical consultations and smart solutions aimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, Ooredoo actively participated in several specialized panel discussions, including sessions focused on telecom innovation and the role of strategic partnerships in supporting startups, alongside senior leaders from the regional telecommunications sector.

Strategic Agreements and Innovative Technology Experiences

During Nexus 2025, Ooredoo signed four strategic agreements with leading Kuwaiti companies, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation and strengthening the local digital landscape. Among the most notable agreements were partnerships with Tap for Financial Solutions, Bridge Solutions, and Sam Tech Group, reflecting Ooredoo’s focus on delivering value-added services for customers, SMEs, and the commercial sector.

Ooredoo also introduced an innovative technology experience in collaboration with SKRYN, showcasing smart vehicle-based advertising solutions alongside its latest digital offerings. The interactive experience drew strong interest from exhibition visitors.

Launch of Ooredoo Fleet Solutions

As part of its participation, Ooredoo business, a leader in digital connectivity solutions, announced the launch of Ooredoo Fleet, a comprehensive suite of fleet management solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve fleet tracking and management, strengthen safety standards, and reduce costs. The solution is offered through four flexible packages tailored to businesses of all sizes.

Ooredoo Fleet enables companies to manage their vehicle fleets professionally and efficiently through real-time monitoring, data analytics, and intelligent technologies—delivering measurable improvements in operational performance and business sustainability.

Among the most advanced solutions available in the Kuwaiti market, Ooredoo Fleet integrates generative artificial intelligence, lifetime network assurance, and advanced sensor technologies to deliver high levels of flexibility and operational efficiency.

Key features include:

Precise driver behavior analysis to detect unsafe practices such as speeding and harsh braking

Real-time route optimization based on traffic conditions, road closures, and operational factors

Predictive maintenance through vehicle data analysis and early fault detection

A Firm Commitment to Digital Transformation

Commenting on the company’s participation, Sulaiman Al-Homoud, Director of Enterprise Planning at Ooredoo Kuwait, said:

“Ooredoo Kuwait is committed to serving as a vital link between businesses, SMEs, entrepreneurs, and the latest global technologies by developing and launching innovative digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation. This approach aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to build a diversified and sustainable digital economy, while reinforcing Ooredoo’s leadership in digital telecommunications, expanding its portfolio of innovative services, and establishing impactful strategic partnerships that support economic growth in Kuwait.”

In the same context, Ali Al-Dabbous, Director of Digital Transformation for Government and Enterprise at Ooredoo Kuwait, added:

“Our participation in Nexus 2025 reaffirms Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to advancing digital transformation and innovation in the country, while strengthening our role as a trusted technology partner for the business sector. Through smart solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support the growth of the digital economy—and with the launch of Ooredoo Fleet—we are delivering integrated digital solutions that address evolving market needs, enable businesses to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance safety through the latest technologies.”

Looking Ahead

Through its participation in Nexus 2025 and the launch of new solutions, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to strengthen its leadership position in digital telecommunications, expand its innovative service portfolio, and build strategic partnerships that contribute to digital transformation and economic growth in Kuwait and the region.

Ooredoo’s fleet management solutions provide businesses with integrated tools to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve safety, and extend vehicle lifespan. With scalable and flexible packages suited to multiple sectors, the offering reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering advanced technologies that elevate business performance.