Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, is proud to serve as the Official Telecom Sponsor of InflataCity 2025, organised by Events & Entertainment Enterprises (E3) and sponsored by Qatar Calendar. This spectacular event promises to be one of the nation’s most exciting indoor entertainment experiences of the year.

Currently taking place at the iconic Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) until 28 August 2025, InflataCity 2025 has transformed an incredible 30,000 square metres of fully air-conditioned space into a vibrant indoor playground for all ages. Guests can look forward to giant inflatable attractions, thrilling obstacle courses, interactive games, and a host of family-friendly activities — all crafted to deliver non-stop fun in a safe and comfortable environment .

With dedicated zones catering to children, teenagers, and adults, InflataCity 2025 is also host skill-based challenges, entertainment shows, and food outlets, making it a must-visit destination for families during the summer season. The event aims to promote active lifestyles and foster social interaction, offering a unique blend of entertainment and community spirit.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo, said: “We are excited to partner with InflataCity 2025, an event that brings families and communities together through creativity and innovation. This sponsorship demonstrates our commitment to supporting engaging experiences that enrich lives across Qatar, in line with our vision to connect people through world-class technology and memorable events.”

Ooredoo’s sponsorship underscores its dedication to supporting events that promote community engagement, inclusivity, and quality family time. The partnership aligns with Ooredoo’s broader corporate social responsibility initiatives, which focus on enhancing the quality of life and encouraging active participation in cultural and recreational activities nationwide.

Tickets for InflataCity 2025 will be available in multiple categories, including individual passes, family packages, and VIP options, ensuring accessibility for everyone in the community. Visitors can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere, innovative entertainment, and a safe, inclusive space to enjoy the summer in Qatar.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

