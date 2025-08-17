Cairo, Egypt: In a notable transaction in the food and beverage industry in Egypt, Ezdehar Management has acquired a majority stake in Kemet for Natural Food S.A.E ("Kemet") through Ezdehar Mid-Cap Fund II.

This transaction brings together Kemet-one of Egypt's most successful and innovative snack manufacturers-with Ezdehar, renowned for investing in and supporting mnid-cap companies undergoing transformative growth. The partnership marks a pivotal moment for Kemet-already a leading player in local pretzels and savory snacks- as it accelerates its journey toward becoming a global player with a strong presence in the healthy snacking segment.

A Partnership Built on Strength

Ezdehar's investment reflects strongconfidence in both the sector and Kemet's exceptional management team, which has consistently demonstrated product innovation, operational excellence, and strategic vision. Ezdehar will work closely with Kemet's leadership to unlock the company's next phase of growth.

On his part, Amir Mishriky, Managing Director at Ezdehar said: "Kemet is a standout company in Egypt's F&B space-with wide export reach, strong product and brand equity,and a track record that demonstrates resilience and longevity regardless of the economic conditions." He added: "We're looking forward to being part of the next stage of the company's journey, working closely with the founders and management team. We have full confidence in their ability to drive growth and achieve their ambitious plans through continued product development and innovation. This investment reflects our broader conviction in the future of Egypt's F&B and consumer sectors."

Backed by Global Confidence

Ezdehar Mid-Cap Fund II comprises contributions from several international institutions;foremost among them are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),the European Investment Bank (EIB), British International Investment (Bll), the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), the International Financing Corporation (IFC),Egyptian Amnerican Enterprise Fund (EAEF), and the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (BIO)- in addition to a group of Egyptian investors including banks and other investment institutions

Kemet:A Homegrown Champion with Global Reach

Founded in 1998, Kemet has grown into one of Egypt's leading snack manufacturers,offering a diverse and innovative product portfolio, including Pretzo and Mixy-market-leading pretzel brands known for bold flavors and dynamic shapes- as well as Munchos, a pioneering filled pretzel snack that has reshaped its category.

From its Egyptian roots, Kemet now exports to markets across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, building a truly global footprint based on quality, creativity,and consistency.

A Bold Vision for the Future

With Ezdehar's strategic support, Kemet plans to:

·Expand its product portfolio beyond pretzels into a broader range of healthy and savory snacks

·Scale up production capabilities to meet increasing global demand

·Accelerate international expansion with enhanced distribution and brand presence

"This partnership is a game changer," said Dr. Mahmoud Hosny, CEO of Kemet. "With Ezdehar's backing, we're ready to accelerate innovation and expand our global footprint.Together, we're building the future of healthy snacking."

Nihal Said, Chief Operating Officer, added: "Ezdehar brings not only access to capital, but deep strategic expertise. With this support, our talented team is more empowered than ever to deliver world-class products to consumers around the world."

About Ezdehar Management

Ezdehar Management is a private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth companies and supporting their transformation into market leaders. The firm combines deep local insight with international standards of governance, ESG, and long-term value creation.

About Kemet for NaturaI Food S.A.E

Kemet is a leading Egyptian manufacturer of premium pretzel and savory snack products.The company is known for its dedication to quality, product innovation,and consumer satisfaction, and is led by a seasoned management team with a proven track record of brand growth and international expansion.