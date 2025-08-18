Muscat- BankDhofar, one of Oman’s leading financial institutions, has officially opened a new branch in the bustling heart of Haffa Souq, Salalah just as the lush khareef season draws thousands of visitors to the Dhofar Governorate.

The new branch was inaugurated on a cool, misty morning that perfectly captured the spirit of the khareef. The ceremony was held under the auspices of His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsin Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, and attended by senior officials from the bank.

Speaking at the event, Talib bin Mohammed Al Hajri, Assistant General Manager and Head of Branches Network at BankDhofar, noted: “Our presence in Haffa Souq is a strategic step aligned with our vision to expand into key locations across Oman. This vibrant marketplace attracts large numbers of residents, tourists, and shoppers especially during the khareef. Our new branch is ideally positioned to meet their banking needs quickly, conveniently, and with a personal touch.”

With the launch of this branch, BankDhofar further solidifies its extensive footprint across the Sultanate. The bank now operates more than 140 branches nationwide—each outfitted with advanced digital services and staffed by trained professionals ready to deliver a seamless banking experience.

The Salalah branch enhances service accessibility for locals and seasonal visitors alike, offering everything from everyday transactions to advisory support. It also reflects BankDhofar’s commitment to financial inclusion and regional development.

As part of its broader customer engagement efforts, the bank has also rolled out a state-of-the-art mobile branch—a fully equipped, climate-controlled vehicle that offers banking services in comfort and privacy. Designed with seating areas and dedicated consultation spaces, the mobile unit brings financial services directly to customers wherever they are.

Earlier this year, BankDhofar introduced a revitalized brand identity under the slogan, “From Your World We Innovate.” This positioning reflects a deeper philosophy: listening to customers, understanding their evolving needs, and delivering financial solutions that are practical, human-centric, and future-ready.

By combining modern digital capabilities with personalized service, BankDhofar continues to redefine banking in Oman. Whether it’s helping individuals manage liquidity, guiding investors.