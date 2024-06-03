Doha, Qatar : Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, received the "Best App to Encourage Financial Inclusion" award from Global Finance Magazine as part of their World Top Innovators in Finance for 2024 for its recently introduced QIB Lite App.

The award recognizes QIB’s efforts to enhance financial accessibility through its user-friendly QIB Lite App, a simplified multilingual version of its award-winning QIB Mobile App catered to provide accessibility and ease of use to workers. With features such as payment and transfer options, QIB empowers low-income customers of all backgrounds, fostering greater financial literacy and inclusion within communities.

The QIB Lite App consolidates essential banking services into a seamless and intuitive platform, enabling customers to manage their finances conveniently and securely. From account management to bill payments and mobile recharges, the Lite App offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the specific needs of low-income customers in Qatar. QIB is also enabling workers to access necessary funds quickly in case of unexpected expenses through its instant Salary Advance feature, offering support in managing their finances and improving their well-being. QIB’s commitment to financial inclusion goes beyond traditional banking by addressing the specific needs of workers, a significant segment of Qatar's population. The bank is committed to empower this segment with innovative and affordable financial solutions to manage their financial needs in Qatar and abroad.

Through the QIB Lite App, the Bank enables both company-employed and domestic workers to access everyday banking services such as payments, transfers, and other financial services. Available in 8 languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Urdu, Tagalog, Bangla and Nepali, in all Mobile Stores with future plans to add other languages, the App ensures clear communication and accessibility, enhancing the users’ financial knowledge. Additionally, QIB customizes specific products and services for those facing financial vulnerability, prioritizes financial education, and promotes inclusion as part of its corporate social responsibility and customer-centric approach.

On this occasion, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to be recognized by Global Finance for our efforts in fostering financial inclusion in Qatar. Understanding and fulfilling our customers' needs through digital innovation is a top priority. The QIB Lite App is the result of such thorough research to comprehend the banking requirements of the workers’ community. Our goal is to encourage the adoption of digital banking and to ensure universal access to essential financial services.”

In addition to this global recognition, QIB's financial inclusion initiatives earned regional acclaim from EMEA Finance in March 2024, further validating the bank's dedication to fostering inclusive financial practices.

Available on Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Lite App and easily self-register using their QID and their active ATM/Debit Card PIN.

For more information about the QIB Lite App and other digital banking services, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-liteapp