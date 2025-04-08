GE Aerospace’s Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions aims to enable Royal Jordanian to enhance fuel efficiency, strengthen safety measures, and improve operational decision-making

Amman, Jordan; GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced a five-year agreement with Royal Jordanian (RJ) to support Jordan’s national carrier with a comprehensive suite of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to support the airline’s digital transformation efforts. The strategic partnership will equip Royal Jordanian with GE Aerospace’s flight operations software solutions including Safety Insight and Fuel Insight to enhance its operational data analysis capabilities and inform decision-making on fuel consumption, safety measures, and operational efficiency.

This agreement is GE Aerospace’s first SaaS collaboration with Royal Jordanian. It highlights the airline’s investment in digital solutions to optimize its operations. Serving more than 45 destinations across the MENA region, Asia, Europe, and North America, Royal Jordanian will leverage GE Aerospace’s digital technology to strengthen its operational capabilities.

With Fuel Insight, Royal Jordanian will gain access to advanced analytics and reporting tools that analyse flight data to identify potential opportunities for optimizing fuel consumption, reducing costs, and lowering carbon emissions, contributing to its efforts towards sustainable aviation practices. Safety Insight will support the Jordanian carrier’s risk management processes by helping identify and mitigate potential safety risks, reinforcing its focus on ensuring the high safety standards across its fleet. The airline will leverage flight data analytics for Flight Data Monitoring, Flight Operations Quality Assurance, and Predictive Maintenance to help enhance safety and operational performance.

"We are pleased to partner with GE Aerospace to leverage their cutting-edge Software as a Service solutions,” said Royal Jordanian’s Vice Chairman and CEO Eng. Samer Majali. “This agreement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction. By integrating GE Aerospace's advanced software into our operations, we are poised to achieve new levels of performance and reliability."

“This agreement with Royal Jordanian demonstrates their confidence in our capabilities to empower airlines on their transformative digital journeys,” said Rami Aynati, Regional General Manager - EMEA for GE Aerospace Software as a Service. “Our solutions are purpose-built to provide actionable, data-driven insights that are essential for success in today's competitive aviation landscape. The collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering our airline partners to set new benchmarks and prepare them for long-term success.”

GE Aerospace and Royal Jordanian have been partners for decades. Recently, they announced an agreement for 18 GEnx-1B engines and services to power Royal Jordanian’s growing Boeing 787-9 fleet.

GE Aerospace has been working with commercial airlines in the Middle East for more than 40 years. Today the company has 250+ employees in the region, supporting nearly 30 airlines and a combined fleet of more than 1,400 engines. With an extensive operational footprint across the region, including at customer sites, partner MRO facilities, the On Wing Support facilities in Dubai and Doha, and the Middle East Technology Center (MTC), GE Aerospace continues to provide technology and expertise to help customers optimize their growth goals and improve performance.

About Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian Airlines, the national carrier of Jordan, was established in 1963 and is headquartered in Amman. With almost 60 years of operating experience RJ provides essential air transport links for passengers and cargo traffic between Jordan, the Levant and the rest of the world. The airline operates a network of domestic and international flights, connecting travelers to key destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America. Known for its commitment to quality service, Royal Jordanian is a member of the One World alliance since 2007. The airline is actively modernizing its fleet with newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft, which help reduce operational costs and minimize environmental impact and is offering a range of amenities to enhance the passenger experience.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely.

GE Aerospace software solutions put aviation data to work with products and services that empower airlines to run robust and resilient operations. Flight Ops, Tech Ops, and Maintenance and Reliability Analytics solutions from GE Aerospace, Software as a Service help aircraft operators enhance safety & efficiency, reduce operational disruptions, improve passenger experience, and make better decisions regarding real-time fleet health. Today, GE Aerospace Flight Analytics solutions supports over 17,000 aircraft and 40,000 pilots with FlightPulse pilot application.