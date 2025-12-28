Muscat: Highlighting its leadership in advancing social responsibility, ahlibank received the “Excellence in Social Responsibility” Award during the second edition of the Oman CSR Summit and Awards, held on 22 December 2025. The ceremony was attended by Prof. Mahad bin Said Baawain, Minister of Labour, along with a number of Their Excellencies and senior officials. This recognition reflects ahlibank’s commitment to impactful and sustainable initiatives, as well as its alignment with national development priorities. Through diverse community programs and strategic partnerships, the Bank continues to support social development and create long-term shared value for the community.

The award was received on behalf of the Bank by Jumana Al Hashmi, AGM – Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications. ahlibank is recognized as a leading institution in Oman’s banking sector in the field of social responsibility, with a clear focus on transforming initiatives into sustainable, structured programs that deliver measurable social and economic impact. These efforts include supporting underprivileged families, empowering women, and promoting inclusive education for visually impaired students, in addition to Ramadan initiatives and the Back-to-School program. The Bank’s annual media gathering further supports these efforts by highlighting community initiatives and strengthening partnerships with the media, reflecting ahlibank’s commitment to investing in people and building community capabilities that contribute to national development.

Celebrating this achievement, Jumana Al Hashmi stated: “At ahlibank, we are proud of this recognition, which reflects our continued efforts to embed a strong culture of social responsibility and expand the impact of our community initiatives. Through a responsible and innovative approach, the Bank aims to deliver inclusive social solutions and invest in people and society as key drivers of national progress. Our community commitment is guided by an integrated strategy that strengthens partnerships across society, reflecting our vision to be a partner in excellence at every level.”

The summit emphasized a shift from fragmented initiatives and short-term efforts toward a sustainable national CSR framework based on governance, impact measurement, and maximizing social and economic returns. It also addressed the importance of embedding sustainability within corporate strategies and linking social and environmental performance to value chains, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the role of institutions in building an inclusive and sustainable society.

This recognition reflects ahlibank’s leadership in corporate social responsibility and positions it as a benchmark within Oman’s banking sector. It underscores the Bank’s view that investing in society goes beyond social obligation, forming an integrated approach that strengthens the role of institutions in supporting comprehensive national development. The achievement also highlights ahlibank’s ability to balance economic performance with social responsibility, reinforcing its standing as a trusted and influential partner in the nation’s development journey.