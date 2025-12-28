The platform offers investors exceptional trading speed, access to all Saudi stocks with an integrated “Tat’heer” Sharia purification service, instant fund transfers in Saudi Riyals, and a wide range of features purpose-built for active traders

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Alkhabeer Capital, the financial institution specializing in financial services and brokerage services, announced the launch of its brokerage platform, providing investors across Saudi Arabia with seamless access to local, regional, and global markets. The launch marks a major milestone in Alkhabeer Capital’s ongoing digital transformation and supports its long-term growth strategy.

The platform enables investors to trade across more than 34 local and global markets through a single, fully integrated account. It features high connectivity speeds and low latency through Wamid’s co-location hosting service, the technology arm of the Saudi Tadawul Group. This contributes to faster trade execution, improved access to real-time market data, and consistently high execution quality in line with the rapid evolution of the Kingdom’s trading environment.

The launch also builds on Alkhabeer Capital’s recent digital initiatives, including its innovative Block Trade Negotiation System developed in partnership with AWRAAQ Digital for institutional block trades, as well as its strategic investment in the AI-powered robo-advisory firm Sindbad.Tech, which will support the future roll-out of next-generation digital investment solutions on the platform.

Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, stated: “The introduction of Alkhabeer Capital’s Brokerage Platform represents an important step in enhancing how investors access and participate in capital markets in Saudi Arabia. We set out to deliver a trading experience that is fast and intuitive, while meeting the needs of today’s highly informed and digitally savvy investors. By combining high connectivity speeds through our collaboration with Wamid, robust risk and governance frameworks, and a rich suite of financing and analytical tools, we are providing our clients with an institutional-grade platform at their fingertips.”

Through the platform, clients can open and activate an account, making diversification across geographies and asset classes significantly more efficient. Investors can also trade all Saudi-listed equities with an integrated Shari’a purification service “Tat’heer” that facilitates monitoring and purifying income. They benefit from instant transfers of funds between markets in Saudi riyals, allowing them to respond quickly to opportunities in various markets.

In addition, the platform offers a range of Shari’a-compliant margin financing products that are available with instant approvals for eligible clients. The platform also equips investors with an integrated suite of advanced analytical and technical tools, including real-time charts, screening tools, customizable dashboards, and technical recommendations, enabling them to analyze markets, manage their portfolios more efficiently, and make decisions based on accurate data.

By broadening access to financial markets, enhancing trading efficiency, and expanding the range of products and tools available to investors, the launch of the Alkhabeer platform reinforces the Company’s role in building an advanced financial ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technology.

Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

About Alkhabeer Capital

A Alkhabeer Capital is a premier asset management and investment firm in Saudi Arabia that is committed to supporting clients in achieving financial well-being. The firm offers a diverse range of world-class investment products and solutions, catering to investors, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Alkhabeer’s diverse portfolio of offerings includes innovative services that span Alternative Investments, Corporate Finance and Public Funds that adhere to Islamic Sharia principles, along with one of the Kingdom’s most innovative Brokerage Platforms. With a multitude of offerings and client relationships extending for numerous years, Alkhabeer has cemented itself as an innovative player and trusted partner for long-term value creation. In the span of 20 years since its inception, Alkhabeer has become one of the leading and most trusted asset managers in the Kingdom. Alkhabeer is a Saudi joint stock company established in accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is registered under Commercial Registration No. 4030177445 with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under License No. (07074-37) Its headquarters address is Alkhabeer Capital, Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289 Jeddah 21362 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tel: +966126588888 Fax: +966126586663.

Central to Alkhabeer's ethos is trust and a commitment to exceed expectations, provide access to desirable opportunities, and contribute to developing a responsible industry as it continues on its journey forward to being the financial partner of choice. Alkhabeer’s core values emphasize ethical integrity, teamwork, citizenship, passionate ownership and thought leadership.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management Division provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private and public funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the real estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. Additionally, Alkhabeer Capital creates investment opportunities in the financial markets through private investment portfolio management services and provides advice on structuring entities and managing endowment wealth. Moreover, the Investment Banking Division provides dedicated investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

The Brokerage management is tasked with structuring the brokerage business, serving clients, and delivering the latest and best technologies and trading tools through strategic partnerships. These efforts are designed to meet the needs of Sawa clients in the local market through various avenues, including the main or parallel financial market, the bond market, instruments and derivatives, as well as in international markets, such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, and international derivatives markets.

Alkhabeer Capital's headquarters is located in Jeddah on Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289, postal code 21362, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

