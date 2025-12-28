Shareholders’ Equity Rises to EGP 163.9 Million, Up 11%

Yousry Atlam: We Successfully Turned “Restructuring” into a Surge in Profits and Sustainable Value Creation

Cairo – Digitize Investment & Technology (DGTZ.CA), a leading provider of technology and investment solutions and a company listed on the Egyptian Exchange under the ticker symbol (DGTZ), announced its consolidated and standalone financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

The results highlight a successful strategic transformation that delivered record-breaking performance in profitability and operational efficiency, despite the implementation of a comprehensive restructuring of the company’s sales channels.

Exceptional Profitability and High-Quality Performance

Digitize recorded a significant surge in standalone net profit, which rose to EGP 15.29 million, compared to EGP 10.05 million during the same period of the previous year, representing a robust year-on-year growth of 52%.

On a consolidated basis, the company achieved a net profit of EGP 16.94 million, marking an annual increase of 5.8%, reflecting the strength and resilience of its business model.

The company also delivered an outstanding operational performance, achieving a record standalone EBITDA margin of approximately 62%, with EBITDA reaching EGP 38.8 million.

This exceptional margin underscores management’s strong ability to optimize costs, enhance efficiency, and maximize returns from available resources.

Restructuring Strategy: Prioritizing Value Over Volume

Digitize’s consolidated revenues declined to EGP 120.26 million, following a deliberate and well-calculated strategic decision to exit low-margin and inefficient sales channels.

This approach proved successful, as profitability metrics improved significantly.

Consolidated gross profit reached EGP 54.39 million, clearly reflecting the improved quality of revenues and the effectiveness of the company’s operational restructuring.

Strong Financial Position and Growth in Shareholders’ Equity

On the balance sheet front, Digitize strengthened its financial position, with total shareholders’ equity increasing to EGP 163.9 million, compared to EGP 147 million in the previous year, representing a solid 11% growth.

This increase reflects the company’s strong capital structure, financial discipline, and ability to meet all obligations while maintaining a robust equity base capable of supporting future expansion plans.

Management Commentary: Operational Efficiency as a Driver of Sustainable Growth

Commenting on the results, Yousry Atlam, Chairman of Digitize Investment & Technology, stated:

“The results of the first nine months of 2025 represent a clear validation of our strategic shift from quantitative expansion to qualitative growth driven by operational efficiency.”

He added:

“We made bold and disciplined decisions to restructure our sales channels and exit non-performing activities. Today, we are reaping the rewards of these decisions through a 52% increase in standalone profits and operating margins that are the highest in the company’s history.”

Atlam continued:

“We are not merely reporting stronger financial figures; we are building a solid and sustainable financial foundation that supports disciplined growth and long-term value creation.”

He further noted that the company’s ability to grow net profits despite lower revenues demonstrates the flexibility and resilience of Digitize’s business model, as well as its capacity to deliver sustainable value for shareholders in a rapidly evolving market environment.