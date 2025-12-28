Orange Group has launched the new and enhanced version of the Engage for Change program and platform, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower its employees to actively engage in corporate social responsibility initiatives, and to provide more efficient digital tools that facilitate access to volunteering opportunities and community engagement.

The development of the program reflects Orange Group’s vision of transforming employee engagement into a driving force that contributes to creating a positive impact on society, through initiatives based on teamwork and a strong sense of responsibility, in line with the Group’s values of responsible and ethical conduct across all its activities.

The Engage for Change program brings together the efforts of Orange Group employees within a unified framework that enables the exchange of expertise and experiences and showcases impactful initiatives and real-life contributions that make a tangible difference. The program also strengthens a culture of belonging and teamwork, embodying a commitment to deliver on promises and achieving them in terms of community impact.

As part of its commitment to encouraging active participation, the program allows employees to dedicate up to three working days per year to take part in corporate responsibility activities related to Orange projects. Employees are granted official leave for each activity, up to a maximum of three days annually, reaffirming the role of employees as key partners in achieving sustainable impact.

The platform also provides a dedicated digital space that brings together Group employees across the countries where Orange operates, highlighting volunteering opportunities and community initiatives, alongside the programs of the Orange Foundation and the network of Digital Centers, through a structured approach that ensures clarity of opportunities and ease of participation.

The launch of the new version of the program comes amid growing environmental and social challenges, as well as rapid changes in work environments, with Orange affirming that employee empowerment and community engagement are key pillars in addressing these challenges and strengthening long term impact.

The Engage for Change program embodies Orange’s commitment to building a more cohesive corporate community, grounded in shared values that view every initiative involving employees as a practical step toward positive and sustainable change.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.