Kuwait: In a strategic step aimed at building a corporate culture founded on continued growth and improving operational efficiency across all levels, Warba Bank launched “PULSE”, a comprehensive initiative designed to elevate service quality by fostering a culture of improvement. PULSE focuses on investing in employees and empowering them to develop their capabilities, analyze processes and improve performance using Lean Six Sigma methodologies and globally recognized improvement tools.

The initiative reflects Warba Bank’s commitment to investing in human capital and equipping its teams with the tools needed to deliver an exceptional banking experience for customers. It also represents a key pillar supporting the Bank’s transformation phase by unifying quality and efficiency standards across all operations.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Maali A. AlRasheed. Chief Human Resources & General Services Officer at Warba Bank, stated: “The launch of PULSE represents more than a training program; it is a strategic investment in the Bank’s vision and future culture. We firmly believe that investing in our people is the best investment in the Bank’s future and in the experience we deliver to our customers.”

On her part, Ms. Layali Mustafa Al-Fahad, Chief Operations Officer at Warba Bank, affirmed: “By equipping our teams with global best practices in efficiency and quality, and by fostering a corporate culture centered on innovation, excellence and customer focus, the initiative serves as a catalyst for empowering employees to identify improvement opportunities and lead change from within their teams. This will be directly reflected in faster, more accurate and more reliable services for our retail and corporate customers. Through PULSE, we are establishing a unified way of working that makes efficiency and continuous improvement an integral part of our daily identity.”

A Comprehensive Program to Build a New Generation of Efficiency Experts

PULSE, an acronym for Performance • Uplift • Lean • Strategy • Execution, offers a structured, multi-level development program aimed at building employee capabilities in Lean Six Sigma methodologies. The program delivers intensive hands-on training, advanced problem-solving tools and applied improvement projects, enabling employees to identify process improvement opportunities, analyze root causes, design innovative solutions and measure impact to ensure sustainable improvement.

The Bank’s Operational Excellence Department leads the initiative, while the Lean Management Unit is responsible for delivering training and development programs, managing improvement projects, and providing ongoing technical support and guidance to teams. This integrated approach ensures the establishment of strong foundations for a culture of continuous improvement as a core operating principle across all departments of the Bank.

Global Methodologies in Service of the Customer

PULSE is built on two globally recognized methodologies. The first is Lean, which focuses on increasing customer value by eliminating waste and non-value-added activities, leading to faster processes and lower costs. The second is Six Sigma, a data- and statistics-driven methodology that enhances process quality to the highest possible standards, ensuring superior levels of quality and reliability.

By integrating these two methodologies, PULSE aims to equip employees with the ability to achieve the optimal balance between speed and quality.

A Direct and Tangible Impact on Customer Experience

This initiative confirms that strengthening internal capabilities directly and tangibly enhances customer experience. Through training employees in Lean Six Sigma methodologies, Warba Bank will be able to deliver faster services, improve reliability and provide a smoother and more efficient banking experience. For corporate customers, this translates into streamlined transactions and enhanced operational support, while for individual customers, it reflects the Bank’s commitment to investing in its people, elevating service standards, and building a more agile institution that responds effectively to evolving customer needs.

Global Expertise to Ensure Best Practices

To ensure the application of global best practices, the Bank is leveraging the expertise of leading internationally certified Lean Six Sigma professionals holding Executive Master Black Belt credentials, who provide advanced and specialized guidance. Working with global experts ensures that PULSE operates as a world-class development platform, comparable to the best capability-building programs in leading international financial institutions, and equips participants with practical, applied insights drawn from global best practices.

The launch of PULSE represents Warba Bank’s long-term commitment to investing in its employees, enhancing performance and strengthening a culture of excellence in line with its strategic objectives and its vision, “Let’s Own Tomorrow.”

Warba Bank is among the banks that have achieved remarkable success in a short period, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking services. It is also among the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement further reinforces the Bank’s standing as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class financial products and services.​​​​