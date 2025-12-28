Gulf Capital Investment Company KSCC, “InvestGB,” the investment arm of Gulf Bank, concluded 2025 with a series of notable achievements and strategic partnerships that reinforced its position as a leading player in Kuwait’s investment sector.

In this regard, Mr. Hani AlAwadhi, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InvestGB, said: “InvestGB has demonstrated its leadership in the investment sector by expanding its investor base and providing well-considered investment solutions tailored to our clients’ needs, goals, and aspirations.”

He added, “Our focus remains on building a strong and sustainable platform for managing client investments, while actively contributing to the company’s revenue growth through scalable and innovative investment strategies and solutions. We continue to strengthen strategic relationships with global partners and enhance Kuwait’s attractiveness as an investment destination.”

Strategic Partnerships for Growth

AlAwadhi noted that strategic partnerships are a core pillar of InvestGB’s growth strategy. The company entered into several new partnerships with leading international firms to expand InvestGB’s global investment reach and provide clients with diversified investment opportunities that balance income generation, resilience, and innovation.

Ares Wealth Management Solutions

Through its partnership with Ares Wealth Management Solutions, the global wealth management arm of Ares Management Corporation, InvestGB clients gained access to portfolios designed to preserve capital, generate income, and make core investments across varying market and interest-rate cycles.

Arrow Global Group

In addition, InvestGB entered a strategic partnership with Arrow Global Group, a leading European asset manager specializing in private credit and real estate. This partnership provides clients with access to institutional-grade, asset-backed investment opportunities across Europe, supported by Arrow Global’s strong local presence and deep sector expertise. The partnership enhances portfolio diversification while aligning with InvestGB’s focus on high-quality, shorter-duration investments backed by tangible assets.

Investcorp

InvestGB’s partnership with Investcorp contributed to offering diversified Sharia-compliant real estate investment opportunities to InvestGB clients. The company successfully entered the U.S. real estate market with a strategic focus on light industrial and student housing sectors, investing in a diversified portfolio of industrial assets and student housing units across key markets through multiple investment opportunities.

Global Insights

InvestGB participated in a panel discussion on factor investing and index strategies organized by CFA Society Kuwait, a member of the the CFA Institute, in collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world’s leading provider of financial market indices. The session discussed key global insights into the evolution of factor investing and how index-based strategies can be applied across markets to achieve diversified, risk-adjusted returns.

Product Innovation

InvestGB launched its first Sharia-compliant funds; the Lulwa KD Money Market Fund and the Lulwa USD Money Market Fund. Both funds are designed to offer secure, low-risk, and highly liquid investment solutions, focused on capital preservation and stable returns. The funds invest in short-term Sukuks and high-quality Islamic deposits and are available to both individual and institutional investors.

Human Capital and Talent Development

InvestGB’s people remain central to its success. The company continues to foster an inclusive culture centered on continuous learning, well-being, and performance. As of 2025, InvestGB employs 48 investment professionals, with 65% Kuwaiti nationals and 41% women, reflecting its strong commitment to national talent development and gender diversity.

The company also continued investing in future talent through its Internship Program, which entered its third edition this year. The program provides hands-on training and professional development opportunities for young Kuwaitis, many of whom have progressed to full-time roles within InvestGB. During 2025, 60 interns aged between 17 and 25 participated, with a near-equal gender balance.

In addition, InvestGB celebrated its interns on Intern Day, a global occasion recognizing intern’s contributions. The event included networking and engagement sessions with InvestGB and Gulf Bank leadership and senior management, allowing interns to share insights, present ideas, and receive career guidance. InvestGB also actively participated in the Second Al Hamra Career Fair, offering guidance, networking opportunties, and professional development tools to support career pathways.

Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability

Throughout 2025, InvestGB strengthened its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. Employees participated in visits to the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospitals and Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice, as well as pediatric wards at local hospitals, supporting young patients and their families.

InvestGB also organized awareness session for its employees on World Autisim Awareness Day in collaboration with Friends of Autism. In celebration of Earth Day and as part of its environmental sustainability commitment, the company organized an eco-friendly commuting experience for employees to and from its headquarters in Al Hamra Business Tower using BYD electric vehicles, highlighting practical applications of green technology and the benfits of integrating sustainabity into daily business operations.

Looking Ahead

As InvestGB continues its growth journey, its focus remains firmly on creating long-term value for clients, partners, and the wider community. By investing in talent, technology, and global partnerships, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver resilient, forward-looking investment solutions.

Mr. AlAwadhi concluded, “2025 marked an important milestone in advancing our vision to become Kuwait’s first choice for wealth and investment management. Our achievements and strategic partnerships reflect the strength and dedication of our team. We remain committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that meet our clients’ aspirations and contribute to Kuwait’s position as a regional and global investment hub.”