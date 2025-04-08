Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, announced a partnership with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), a leading bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to elevate payment services and enhance merchant efficiency. This collaboration supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative toward a cashless economy by delivering seamless and secure payment solutions designed for the Kingdom’s evolving digital landscape.

As Saudi Arabia emerges as a regional leader in digital commerce, Telr is strengthening its presence through strategic banking partnerships. By integrating its cutting-edge payment technology with SAB Bank’s financial expertise, this collaboration enhances transaction speed, security, and reliability, empowering online businesses with efficient payment acceptance.

The partnership provides merchants with access to a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, including payment links, QR codes, digital invoicing, recurring payments, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), and proprietary technology. This gives merchants an industry-leading degree of responsiveness and customizability. Supporting over 120 currencies and 30 languages, Telr enables effortless cross-border transactions while ensuring localized support and compliance with Saudi regulations.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said, “Telr is committed to equipping businesses with innovative payment solutions that drive growth and efficiency. This collaboration improves conversion rates and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s digital economy,”

Commenting on the partnership, Yasser Al-Barrak, Chief Executive of Corporate and Institutional Banking at SAB, stated: “Our goal is to empower SMEs with financial solutions that meet their evolving needs, helping them expand in the marketplace and achieve their objectives. Our partnership with Telr represents a significant step toward that goal.”

He added: “SAB remains dedicated to fostering a dynamic business environment by offering services aligned with our customers' aspirations and keeping pace with rapid advancements in digital payments, in line with the Financial Sector Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030.”

By expanding its banking network in the Kingdom, Telr is positioning itself as a key enabler of digital commerce in Saudi Arabia, ensuring businesses have access to cutting-edge payment solutions that align with the country’s vision for a cashless future.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment handling in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in UAE KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its service seven further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).

Telr is the first PCI-DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

About SAB:

Saudi Awwal Bank is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom and traces its origins in Saudi Arabia to more than 90 years, during which time it has been an active partner supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.

SAB is one of the leading corporate and institutional international banks in the Kingdom with a top Wealth & Personal Banking proposition. SAB is also a leader in Saudi Arabia and the region in trade finance, foreign exchange, debt wholesale banking, digital service innovation, and ESG, paving the way for transformation and excellence.

SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury.

SAB paid-up capital is SAR 20.5 billion, after the legal merger with Alawwal Bank on 14th March 2021, when it was legally known as the Saudi British Bank (SABB). Saudi Awwal Bank is a licensed financial institution operating under the supervision of and regulated by the Saudi Central Bank, and a partner of the HSBC Group.