Abu Dhabi, UAE – Finstreet Limited, a subsidiary of IHC Group through Sirius International Holding, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ninety One, a global active investment manager with USD 163billion in assets under management (as of 31.12.24). This strategic agreement aims to explore innovative collaborations in the development of structured and exchange-traded products.

This collaboration brings together Finstreet and its regulated subsidiaries based in ADGM with Ninety One’s global expertise and extensive experience in differentiated alternative credit strategies in developed and emerging markets, including private debt and infrastructure. The partnership will focus on creating and trading structured products and private debt instruments on Finstreet Global Markets, addressing growing market demands for sophisticated investment solutions.

This partnership aligns with Finstreet’s vision to redefine financial market access by integrating blockchain technology with traditional financial infrastructure platforms. By combining Ninety One’s global experience with Finstreet’s infrastructure, the collaboration aims to drive growth and innovation in the financial sector, while meeting rising investor demand for private debt instruments.

Sunidhi Pasan, Founder & CEO of Finstreet Limited, commented: "This partnership underscores Finstreet’s commitment to redefining financial market access through strategic collaborations. Ninety One’s global expertise complements our vision of delivering robust investment solutions to institutional and professional investors."

Nicolaas Alberts, Co-Head of the Middle East, Ninety One said: “Through this MoU, Finstreet and Ninety One are laying the cornerstone for a dynamic, long-term partnership that will create enduring value for stakeholders. Furthermore, this collaboration with Finstreet will allow us to develop liquidity for our private debt solutions, including infrastructure debt, while strategically addressing market needs. Moreover, it reflects our shared ambition to deliver innovative investment solutions and products that unlock long-term value for investors.”

Established in South Africa in 1991, Ninety One is an active, global investment manager, with an emerging market heritage, and has distinctive capabilities in differentiated fixed income and credit as well as specialist equities. Their goal is to provide long-term investment returns for their clients while making a positive difference to people and the planet. Recently, the firm announced the final close of its European Credit Opportunity Fund with EUR 150 million of investor commitments and the first close of its Africa Credit Opportunities Fund 3, raising USD 260 million to make private credit investments in market-leading companies and infrastructure entities in Africa and other emerging markets. In November 2024, Ninety One announced a landmark partnership with Sanlam to create one of the largest pan-African asset management platforms.

All these items and activities remain subject to all relevant regulatory approvals.

About Finstreet Limited:

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) and Sirius International Holding. Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with the following three financial subsidiaries licensed for the following regulated activities:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited is, subject to final regulatory approval licensed for the Regulated Activity of Operating a Multilateral Trading Facility;

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited is, subject to final regulatory approval, licensed for the Regulated Activity of Providing Custody, as a Digital Settlement Facility and Central Securities Depository; and

Finstreet Capital Limited is licensed for the Regulated Activities of Operating a Private Financing Platform, Managing a Collective Investment Fund, Advising on Investments or Credit, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Arranging Custody.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 892 billion (USD 243 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,000 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) headquartered in Abu Dhabi, stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an active, global investment manager managing $163 billion in assets (31.12.24). Our goal is to provide long-term investment returns for our clients while making a positive difference to people and the planet. Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm began as a small start-up offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, as a global firm proud of our emerging market roots, we demerged to become Ninety One. We are committed to developing specialist investment teams organically. Our heritage and approach let us bring a different perspective to active and sustainable investing across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to our clients - institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.