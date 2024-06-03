PHOTO
Shares of Saudi hospital group Dr. Soliman Abdul Kader Fakeeh Hospital (Fakeeh Care Group) will list on the Saudi stock exchange on June 5, the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) said in a statement on Monday.
The share will have daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/-30% and +/-10%, respectively.
These fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of listing. From the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/—10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.
The retail tranche of its initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 14.5 times, reaching SAR 4.15 billion ($1.11 billion), the company said last month.
Fakeeh Care Group announced the sale of a 21.5% stake in an IPO, or 49.8 million shares, at a final offer price of SAR 57.50 ($29.46) per share, raising up to SAR 2.9 billion ($763 million).
