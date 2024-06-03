Shares of Saudi hospital group Dr. Soliman Abdul Kader Fakeeh Hospital (Fakeeh Care Group) will list on the Saudi stock exchange on June 5, the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) said in a statement on Monday.



The share will have daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/-30% and +/-10%, respectively.



These fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of listing. From the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/—10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.



The retail tranche of its initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 14.5 times, reaching SAR 4.15 billion ($1.11 billion), the company said last month.



Fakeeh Care Group announced the sale of a 21.5% stake in an IPO, or 49.8 million shares, at a final offer price of SAR 57.50 ($29.46) per share, raising up to SAR 2.9 billion ($763 million).

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)