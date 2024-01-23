Iraq is suffering from a power supply shortage of nearly 40 percent despite massive electricity expansion projects over the past few years, according to Germany’s energy giant Siemens.

In a report ahead of a comprehensive study on the OPEC member’s electricity sector, Siemens said projects it has executed in Iraq have added nearly 800 megawatts (MW) to the power network, but the supply problem persisted due a rapid population growth.

“The current electricity generation in Iraq does not cover its actual needs…there is a shortage in supplies of nearly 40%,” Mohanned Al-Saffar, Siemens manager in Iraq, said in a report published in the Iraqi official gazette on Monday.

Iraq, with a population of around 43 million, has been locked in post-war plan to develop its electricity network through expansions, solar power projects and interconnections with Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

