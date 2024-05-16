Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that two of its big utility projects - Yanbu 4 IWP and Madinah 3 ISTP - have achieved major safety milestones by clocking 24 million and 3 million manhours without injuries respectively.

Yanbu 4 Independent Water Project is located 140 km west of Madinah, near the town of Ar Rayyis, on the Red Sea coast of the kingdom.

Being built at an investment of SR3.1 billion ($826 million), it is the first renewable integrated, seawater reverse osmosis project in the kingdom that includes storage facilities for two operational days.

On completion, the Yanbu-4 IWP will have 450,000 cu m per day capacity of fresh water to be supplied to households in Makkah and Madinah, said a statement from SWPC.

TradeArabia had earlier reported that SWPC had awarded the Yanbu 4 contract to a consortium led by French energy major Engie (40%) along with its Saudi partners Nesma (30%) and Mowah (30%) after submitting a successful bid with tariff of SR1.7446 halalas per cu m of produced water.

To be developed under a build-own-operate contract by SWPC, the plant will be operated and maintained by Engie with a concession term of 25 years.

Madinah-3 is an Independent Sewage Treatment Plant with a capacity of 200,000 cu m per day being set up at a total cost of around SAR960 million ($256 million).

A consortium led by Spanish infrastructure major Acciona with members Saudi entities Tawzea and Tamasuk will be responsible for its construction as well as its operation for a period of 25 years starting from the commercial operation date,.

The SWPC recognition comes following an inspection visit by its CEO Engineer Khalid Al Qureshi to both Yanbu 4 IWP and Madinah 3 sites.

There he was briefed by the station officials, developers and contractors, on the ongoing construction work. He later attended the project team's celebration of safe hours without injuries.

