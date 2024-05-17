DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received a high-level delegation from PowerChina to discuss cooperation in energy and water.

The visiting delegation included Peng Gang, Vice President of PowerChina-Intl and President of PowerChina MENA; Gao Fei, Vice President of PowerChina MENA; Chen Yunpeng, Vice President of SEPCOIII, a subsidiary of PowerChina; and Hong Li, Chief Representative of PowerChina in the UAE.

The discussions centred on potential collaboration areas, including renewable energy projects, smart grid solutions, water infrastructure development, and joint research and development initiatives.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA's commitment to sustainability and innovation, particularly in alignment with the outlined in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of the required energy from clean energy sources by 2050

PowerChina delegation expressed interest in collaborating with DEWA to explore new ventures and exchange knowledge in the energy and water sectors.