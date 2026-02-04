Grandweld Shipyards, a leading Dubai-based fully integrated shipyard serving the maritime and offshore industries, demonstrated its commitment to sustainability in 2025, achieving a reduction of 920 tonnes of CO₂ emissions and saving 374 tonnes of standard coal.

The company’s latest sustainability report also showed an environmental impact equivalent to planting 48,537 trees through the installation of its solar energy system, while fully achieving cost savings, the company said.

Last year, Grandweld installed a rooftop solar energy system, led by an ambitious vision to power 100 per cent of its shipyard operations with renewable energy, emerging as one of the first companies in the Middle East to adopt renewable energy on such a large scale. The system enabled the company to meet a significant portion of its total energy needs through solar power, aligning with the ‘Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050’. These sustainability initiatives have further enhanced the company’s operational efficiency and ability to deliver high-quality projects, reinforcing its position as a sustainability leader in the regional maritime sector, it said.

In 2025, Grandweld constructed and delivered nine Aluminium vessels, alongside multiple repair and conversion projects. The shipyard also invested in advanced manufacturing technologies, including modern technology CNC lathe machines, CNC milling machines, and a 3D scanning advanced equipment for reverse engineering, reducing vessel build times, enhancing precision, and improving overall product quality.

Jamal S Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards, said: “Through the deliberate integration of large-scale renewable energy and advanced manufacturing technologies, Grandweld achieved significant sustainability and operational milestones in 2025.

These results reflect a long-term strategic commitment to reducing environmental impact while enhancing efficiency, reliability, and execution excellence across our shipyard operations.”

He added: “As global maritime markets evolve and environmental expectations continue to rise, Grandweld is proactively aligning its capabilities with the future of sustainable shipbuilding and repair.

“By combining technical depth, precision manufacturing, and responsible energy practices, we deliver resilient vessels and complex conversion projects with speed, consistency, and uncompromising quality—reinforcing our position as a trusted industrial partner within the GCC and beyond.”

Grandweld currently has 13 vessels under construction, contracted for delivery in 2026, reflecting continued market confidence in the shipyard’s technical capabilities and delivery performance. The company is also advancing its automation and technology roadmap with planned investments including 5-axis CNC machines for joinery and machining, a 3-axis laser cutting station with automatic loading for piping, and the construction of a modern Mechanical Engine Department. All of these initiatives are designed to further strengthen the company’s technical capabilities and support future growth. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

