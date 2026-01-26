Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced that work is set to start on the Phase I of its solar-powered Green Data Centre being set up by its key subsidiary Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub) in Warsan later this year.

Moro Hub, a key subsidiary of Digital Dewa, said it is the fourth green data centre being developed by the company, thus reflecting its continued commitment to advancing digital sustainability and providing world-class infrastructure that supports the UAE’s digital transformation.

With a planned capacity of over 100MW, the new centre will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading hub for sustainable and future-ready digital solutions.

Spanning over a 66,000 sq m area, the key facility is being developed as a major hub for sustainable and future-ready digital solution.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said the Green Data Center project in Warsan is being developed in collaboration with specialist data centre engineering and advisory consultancy firms providing end-to-end lifecycle support from strategy and design through to commissioning and operations.

Also they will provide integrated solutions across data centres, power, cooling, advanced energy solutions and site readiness, supporting the development of resilient, sustainable and AI-ready digital infrastructure in line with global best practices, stated Al Tayer after inspection tour of the work site.

During his visit, the Dewa chief reviewed the progress of construction works, which will soon enable the provision of advanced cloud computing and cloud-hosting solutions, in line with the highest global standards of efficiency and sustainability.

After the inspection tour, Al Tayer endorsed the awarding of the second phase of the project.

"Through Moro Hub’s green data centres, we contribute to enhancing the UAE’s pioneering position in the green economy by presenting a leading global model, proving that the future is built on two main pillars: clean energy as the foundation for environmental sustainability, and artificial intelligence as the driver of progress and efficiency," remarked Al Tayer during the visit. He was accompanied by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

"The nation has successfully integrated these two axes into a single strategic vision, transforming it from a consumer of technology into an active partner in its creation," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

