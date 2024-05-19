Muscat – The largest dam on Wadi Adounab in the wilayat of Salalah is 77% complete, the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) stated.

Ali bin Bakhit Bait Said, Director, Water Resources Department at the Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources in Dhofar governorate, said, “The ministry is continuing its construction work on the dam, which boasts a storage capacity exceeding 83mn m3 of water.”

“It is the second largest dam in Oman after Wadi Dayqah in Muscat governorate,” Said confirmed.

The project encompasses the construction of a dam on the course of Wadi Adounab, measuring 386m in length and 70m in height.

Additionally, a water drainage channel is being constructed to empty the dam lake. Said informed that the dam’s watershed covers an area of 217sqkm.

The dam project includes the construction of a concrete side spillway spanning 80m and the installation of various monitoring devices for measuring groundwater levels and water levels in the lake, as well as devices to detect leaks in the dam, cadastral points, and to measure the percentage of silt in the lake.

The ministry is trying to implement a flood protection system in Salalah by retaining rainwater originating from the mountains and flowing towards Salalah Port, Raysut Industrial City, and the Salalah Free Zone.

Upon completion, the protection system will significantly reduce sediment entering Salalah Port by up to 70%, Said asserted.

