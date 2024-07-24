Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) has unveiled proposals from several governorates for urban and tourism development, totalling more than RO65mn in investments.

The Dolphin Bay development project, spread over 200,000sqm and valued at RO10mn was proposed in Musandam. Buraimi submitted plans for Al Abela Park, covering 7mn sqm, valued at RO6mn, while Muscat proposed the RO6.5mn Hawiyat Najm project on 495,000sqm.

North Sharqiyah announced the 6mn sqm Souk el Arbaa project valued at RO5mn, while South Batinah presented the Pearl of Batinah project spread over 122,000sqm, costing RO10mn.

South Sharqiyah has proposed the Ras al Hadd seafront project on 172,000sqm, valued at RO8.5mn, while Al Wusta announced the RO10mn Haima Oasis project spanning 500,000sqm.

Dhofar introduced the 62,000sqm Space and Science Oasis project estimated at RO9.5mn.

MHUP stated that these projects aim to enhance local infrastructure, tourism offerings and urban amenities, reflecting Oman’s commitment to sustainable development and economic diversification through strategic investment in various regions.

In addition, MHUP announced that the sultanate has achieved significant milestones in housing and urban planning in the first half of 2024. Key projects include construction of 20 housing units in Kamzar village, Musandam, and 45 units in Al Ruhaibat, North Sharqiyah. Dhofar saw the completion of 20 housing units and maintenance of 32 more on the Hallaniyat Islands.

Nineteen housing units were built in Wadi Bani Khalid and ten in Mandaa in Jabal Shams, Dakhliyah.

Additionally, 15 housing units were constructed in Jalan, South Sharqiyah, while 214 people in South Sharqiyah received compensation – through cash, purchase of houses or building construction – for damage to their homes caused by weather extremes.

Financial allocations for 2022-2023 facilitated the construction of 478 houses, representing 40% of the total projects, while 747 housing units, accounting for 60% of the projects, were delivered to citizens. The National Strategic Plan for Housing Assistance saw 65% completion rate.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

