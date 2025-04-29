MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion officially launched the first regional branch of the GCC Accreditation Centre (GAC) in Muscat on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The launch was followed by the unveiling of the logo of the Omani Accreditation Centre.

The ceremony, which took place at the JW Marriott Hotel, was presided over by Jasem Mohamed al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and attended by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and senior public and private sector officials.

This move is consistent with Oman Vision 2040 and will further enhance the Sultanate's accreditation and quality systems. The new office will provide internationally recognized accreditation services, promote product and service conformity, and enhance regional trade integration.

Eng Mut'ib bin Saeed al Mizani, Director General of the GCC Accreditation Center, said: "In a move which reinforces its steadfast commitment towards enhancing Gulf cooperation, the Sultanate of Oman has formally inaugurated a branch of the Gulf Accreditation Center in Muscat. The establishment of this center is a testament to Oman's central contribution and strong support for common Gulf endeavours.”

Eng Al Mizani added, "The center will oversee the issuance of accreditation certificates to all types of goods to ensure they meet regional and international standards. The drive is expected to establish a strong foundation to increase the quality and competitiveness of Omani products and create a proper environment for the goods to enter regional and international markets." He added.

Emad bin Khamis al Shukaili, Director General for Standards and Metrology of Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, commented: "We are celebrating today the official inauguration of the first branch of the Gulf Accreditation Center at the regional level of GCC countries in the Sultanate of Oman. This parallels the launching of our temporary programme, supplementing the Tenth Five-Year Plan by introducing the Omani Accreditation Center."

"The importance of operating both the Gulf and Omani centers simultaneously is to achieve two primary objectives: First, to provide accreditation services, which have not been available in the Omani market for a very long time; Second, to enable the Omani National Accreditation Center to obtain international acceptance during this period and the future period, God willing," he further noted.

The Ministry further initiated the "Omani Competencies Programme," which is designed to train a new generation of quality and accreditation professionals, thus furthering the nation's quest for a knowledge-based economy.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of a second agreement of cooperation between the Ministry and GAC, paving the way for more accreditation services and eventual international recognition for the Omani Accreditation Centre.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

