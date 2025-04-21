Muscat – A major consultancy project aimed at mapping and managing flood risks in three governorates has reached 54% completion, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The update was shared during a high-level coordination meeting in Muscat last week, which was attended by specialists from the ministry, officials from Muscat governorate, representatives of Muscat Municipality, Majlis A’Shura members, Municipal Council officials and walis from the governorate.

The meeting reviewed progress in the consultancy services project, including updated flood risk maps and emergency management plans covering the governorates of Muscat, Dhofar and Musandam.

Dr Mahmoud bin Mohammed al Mamari, who gave a detailed presentation, said the project focuses on three core objectives: Identifying flood-prone areas, preparing emergency response plans, and developing a comprehensive Flood Risk Evaluation Guidebook.

He said the project is being implemented in three phases. The first involves analysing rainfall and surface runoff data, followed by the preparation of detailed flood risk maps, and finally the development of integrated risk and emergency management plans.

“These plans will help identify vulnerable areas and include strategies such as implementing protective infrastructure, designating evacuation and shelter points, and issuing recommendations to the relevant authorities,” Mamari said.

Launched in 2024, the project is scheduled for completion in 2026 and is seen as a key component of Oman’s long-term disaster preparedness strategy for regions prone to flooding.

