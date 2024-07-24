Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology began implementing the second part of the 2nd phase of Al Sharqiyah Expressway project.

Al Sharqiyah Expressway connects the governorates of North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah. The total cost of the project stands at RO 68 million.

Moreover, the project will contribute to easing the movement of traffic and will enhance the road network between different areas of the two governorates. Implementation of the project is expected to take approximately 22 months.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

