The Kuwait Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is set to award the project management and supervision consultancy contract for the BP6 and BP9 sectors of its affordable residential cluster in Ahmadi in the third quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The project involves the construction and completion of 1,608 housing units, public buildings, and infrastructure works that include asphalt surface layers, low- and medium-voltage cable supply and installation, and road lighting across both sectors.

The contract was tendered on 22 January 2025, with bid submissions closed on 9 March 2025.

“The contract is likely to be awarded in July 2025,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

