Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the consultancy contract for Qatar University’s College of Dental and Nursing project in the second quarter.

The tender was issued on 5 March 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 23March 2025. The scope includes architecture and MEP design, master planning, and quantity surveying services.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in May 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

He said the project involves the construction of a new facility—referred to as "Rofaida"—that will serve as a Clinical Educational Centre. It is intended to provide students and healthcare providers with access to modern teaching tools such as simulators, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and emergency response systems. It will act as a shared space for all member colleges of QU Health including Medicine, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Dental, and Nursing.

The master plan also involves integrating the new facility with existing and in-progress buildings within Qatar University’s health cluster, including Ibn Albitar and Alzahrawi buildings, as part of a unified educational and clinical ecosystem.

“The project completion is targeted for December 2027,” the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $60 million.

