Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has inaugurated 20 Level 2 Primary Healthcare facilities across 16 Local Government areas.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago who performed the inauguration in Minna, explained that the 20 level 2 Primary Healthcare Centres are for the phase 1, adding that the State government intends to build 100,hence, 40 more will be constructed in the upcoming months, assuring that the projects are sustainable considering the huge amount available in the Healthcare Development fund.

The Governor said the completion of the projects mark a significant milestone in the quest of his administration to transform the State,and announced a monthly price of N5 million to any of the facilities that would keep to high level of maintenance and best customer friendly service delivery.

He thereby announced that the Primary Healthcare facility in Maitumbi will be named after the late Hajiya Zainab Yakubu Garba,the one at Peter Sarki road, after the late Peter Sarki while the one in Anguwan Daji will be named after his wife Hajiya Fatima Umaru Bago.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muyi Aina, described the projects as landmark achievements with an exceptional standard set for level 2 Primary Healthcare.

The Deputy National Coordinator and Head of Monitoring and Evaluation of NG-CARES, Abubakar Atiku Musa, said the level 2 healthcare centres in Niger State are distinctive, hence, they will be adopted in NG-CARES 2.0.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mustapha Ndajiwo who doubles as the Chairman steering committee of the NG-Cares, Mustapha Ndajiwo,explained that the project which is under the NG-Cares and implemented through the Community and Social Development Agency CSDA, aligns with the New Niger agenda of prioritising access to quality healthcare in communities for healthier, stronger and more productive State.

He said the commitment of the farmer Governor to delivering meaningful projects where it matters most at the community level has placed Niger State high nationally in the NG-CARES performance ranking.

The General Manager of the CSDA, Aisha Abdulkadir, said the successful execution of the projects reflects what collective efforts can achieve and appreciated the farmer Governor as well as all those who contributed to the success of the projects.

She explained that the family of late Sen. Idris Kuta whom the Primary Healthcare was named after has pledged to announce the sponsoring of 100 members of the community to benefit from the Niger State Health Contributory Scheme (NiCARE)

In their separate remarks, the Niger State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Phalalu Bako and the Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, commended the Governor’s commitment to providing quality healthcare facilities, and urged all relevant stakeholders including the benefiting communities to maintain the facilities to ensure sustainability.

