Oman’s Ministry of Health has opened financial bids for the design and supervision consultancy contract for the upcoming National Women and Children Centre in Sultan Haitham City, Muscat Governorate. The tender, issued on 19 March 2025 and closed on 15 May, attracted bids from 26 local and international firms.

The scope of the contract includes detailed design, construction management, and supervision services for the facilitity.

Fifteen firms submitted financial bids as follows:

Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers OMR 5,597,86308 ($15 million) Sabla Architects Engineers Construction OMR 5,098,758 ($13 million) Maha Consulting Engineering OMR 1,963,21200 ($5 million) EHAF Consulting Engineers OMR 1,359,810 ($3.5 million) Advanced Engineering Consultants OMR 1,995,840 ($2 million) TAHPI OMR 2,453,855 ($4 million) Arabtech Jardaneh International OMR 2,273,762 ($5.9 million) Nicholson Jones Partnership Engineering Consultancy OMR 1,819,440 ($4.7 million) Al Sari Consulting and Investment OMR 1,993,530 ($5.2 million) Ibn Khaldun Almadaen Engineering Consultants OMR 4,572,650.250($12 million) Almanarah Engineering Consultancy OMR 2,321,760 ($6 million) Khatib and Alami and Partners Consulting Architects & Engineers and Services OMR 3,797,009.440 ($10 million) Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers OMR 2,705,158.114 ($7.02 million) Design Group Engineering Consultants OMR 3,014,649.330 ($7.8 million) Tusker Engineering Consultancy Group OMR 4,066,028.446 ($10.6 million)

Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers submitted the highest bid at 5.6 million Omani rials (nearly $15 million), while EHAF Consulting Engineers offered the lowest bid at OMR 1.36 million ($3.5 million).

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

