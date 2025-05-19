Oman’s Ministry of Health is expected to award the design and supervision consultancy contract for the National Rehabilitation and Wellness Centre located in Al Madina Azarqa, South Al Batinah Governorate, in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender, issued on 19 March 2025, attracted bids from several qualified firms, including Khatib & Alami, Design Group Engineering Consultancy, HEC Engineering Consultancy, Hoehler and Al Salmy, Al Hammy Engineering Consultancy, Arab Engineering, and Dar Al Handasah. Bid submissions closed on 30 April 2025.

“The contract award is expected in July 2025,” the source said, adding that project completion is targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The financial bids are as follows:

Almanarah Engineering Consultancy OMR 1,356,180 ($3.5 million) AZD Engineering Consultancy OMR 1,217,133.750 ($3.2 million) Nicholson Jones Partnership Engineering Consultancy OMR 999,732.300 ($2.6 million) RENARDET SA and Partners Consulting Engineers OMR 2,347,108.186 ($6.1 million) Almehwar Albayany OMR 1,276,772.560 ($3.3 million) Al Sari Consulting and Investment OMR 581,700 ($1.5 million) Hoehler and Partner OMR 1,716,820 ($4.5 million Dar Al Handasah OMR 1,707,609.750 ($4.4 million) HEC Engineering Consultancy OMR 690,900 ($1.8 million) SANAD Engineering Consultancy OMR 2,824,207 ($7.3 million) Advanced Engineering Consultants OMR 714,420 ($1.9 million) Dazarchitects Offshore SAL OMR 1,670,351.090 ($4.3 million) Al Furjar Engineerig Consultancy and Business OMR 1,088,430.003 ($2.8 million) ARAB ENGNEERING OMR 1,588,770.750 ($4.1 million) Al Hatmy Engineering Consultancy OMR 1,412,644.800 ($3.7 million) Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers OMR 1,792,510 ($4.7 million) National Engineering Office OMR 953,505 ($2.5 million) Tusker Engineering Consultancy Group OMR 1,430,386 ($3.7 million) Atlas Interational Engineering Consultants OMR 1,571,994.900 ($4.1 million) Khatib and Alami And Partners Consulting Architects & Engineers And Services OMR 1,779,985.201 ($4.6 million) Sabla Architects Engineers Construction OMR 1,941,912 ($5 million)

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.