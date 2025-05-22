Khasab – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced that construction of the new Khasab Hospital in Musandam governorate has surpassed 85% completion. The project, being developed on a 100,000sqm site with a built-up area of 36,000sqm, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

With a total investment exceeding RO48mn, the hospital will offer 164 beds and a wide range of specialised medical services aimed at strengthening healthcare provision in the governorate.

Eng Yousef bin Yaqoub Ambu Ali, Director General of Projects and Engineering Services at MoH, described the hospital as a key health development project in Musandam.

Facilities at the new hospital will include an accident and emergency unit, radiology department, nephrology unit, outpatient clinics, rehabilitation centre, and intensive care units for adults, children, and cardiac patients.

Additional departments will cater to gynaecology and obstetrics, neonatal care, daily operations, and central sterilisation. Administrative offices, a meeting hall, and general support services are also part of the project.

Once operational, the hospital is expected to significantly reduce the need for patients to travel to other governorates for specialised treatment.

