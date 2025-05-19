Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports has launched an investment project for sports facilities through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The ministry is seeking bids from private companies to invest in the operation, management and maintenance of sports facilities, it said in a post on social messaging platform X.

The participation is currently open for King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, and King Abdulaziz Sports City in Makkah.

The move seeks to raise operational efficiency, improve fan experience, and activate private sector investment in the sports facilities segment.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.